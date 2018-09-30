Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : Russian Grand Prix - Third and fourth in Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 03:57pm CEST
30 Sep 2018

Seb on the podium, Kimi right behind in Sochi

Sochi - Scuderia Ferrari ended the Russian GP in the positions from which they started, third for Seb Vettel and fourth for Kimi Raikkonen. Now it's time to look ahead to the next Grand Prix, which takes place this coming weekend in Suzuka.

FILM OF THE RACE - Rain before the start caught everyone's attention, as a few drops fell on the grid, while the sun still shone. The thermometer indicated that air temperature was 24 and the track was at 27.

The first four started on Ultrasoft tyres, with the SF71Hs both on the second row. Seb tucked into Hamilton's slipstream, getting alongside at Turn 1, but he was unable to get past as they hit the braking area. Kimi was right behind. The pace settled down in the first stint prior to the pit stops.

Bottas came in early on lap 13. Ferrari reacted, bringing Sebastian in next time round for a set of yellow Softs. The number 5 car came out in clear air behind Valtteri. Seb gave it his all and when Hamilton, who had to cover the Ferrari move, came out of the pits, he found the red car ahead of him. The two men engaged in battle, but the Mercedes man managed to retake second place. The race director announced an investigation into Vettel's first defensive move, but it was deemed that no offence had been committed.

All this left Kimi in the lead and he tried to get out ahead of Ricciardo. He pulled it off and everyone on track was now using the harder tyre. Both Ferraris posted fastest race laps. Verstappen was leading, but he had yet to pit and the others were lined up behind him.

On lap 25, Bottas slowed and let his team-mate through. Seb continued to force the pace, setting the fastest lap on lap 32, followed by Kimi. In terms of race pace, the Ferrari seemed more competitive than in qualifying. Raikkonen did what he had to fend off Verstappen, who only changed tyres in the closing stages. Seb was slowed by backmarkers and that's how the race ended. 'We tried,' said Vettel over the radio. And we'll try again.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 13:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
03:57pFERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - Third and fourth in Russia
PU
09/29FERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - Attacking from 2nd row
PU
09/28FERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - Improvement expected
PU
09/28FERRARI : Blancpain Endurance Cup – Two Ferrari crews looking for a title
PU
09/27FERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - “All of us are very motivated”
PU
09/27FERRARI : The magic of the Cavalcade Classiche
PU
09/27FERRARI : GT Sports Club – The duel between Frers and Earle at the final s..
PU
09/26FERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - On the shores of the Black Sea
PU
09/25FERRARI : VLN - The magnificent seven of Racing One
PU
09/25FERRARI : Blancpain GT Asia – HubAuto Corsa triumphs with Lester and Foste..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Ferrari Is A Strong Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/27/18) 
09/27Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending 
09/20Aston Martin IPO arrives next month 
09/20Sky Takeover Settled By Rare Auction (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/20WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sky Takeover Settled By Rare Auction 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 047 M
EBIT 2018 984 M
Net income 2018 744 M
Debt 2018 1 140 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 35,89
P/E ratio 2019 33,68
EV / Sales 2018 6,83x
EV / Sales 2019 6,28x
Capitalization 26 489 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI30.59%26 489
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-2.28%56 615
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-24.80%30 594
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES1.57%27 794
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 004
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-53.54%14 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.