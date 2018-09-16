Ferrari : Singapore Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

16 Sep 2018

It's never easy to come and win even if, obviously, that was our target. Yesterday the qualifying didn't go the way we wanted and we couldn't extract the best out of ourselves. Today, starting from third position, we had to try something different, but it didn't work out and we finished where we started. We were running second after a good start which allowed me to get past Max, I was happy and confident when I got the call to box, I knew I needed a mega out lap to try and challenge for the lead but it didn't work. I lost time behind another car and the brakes got a little too hot, it was close but we got the worse of it. I fully support the team's decision because, as I am sitting in the car, I can't be aware of everything that goes on, so I rely on them. Our target was not to finish third, but today we just did not have enough speed.