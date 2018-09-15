Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
  Report  
Ferrari : Singapore Grand Prix - “Anything can happen tomorrow”

09/15/2018 | 06:13pm CEST
15 Sep 2018

Seb, and Kimi not pleased with Quali session but already focused on the race

Marina Bay - Third and fifth place in qualifying was clearly not what Scuderia Ferrari had hoped for, having consistently been fastest in free practice at Singapore's street circuit However, both Seb Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen - who qualified in that order - are now looking to the opportunities that such a long race can offer tomorrow. Both Ferraris used Option (Ultrasoft) tyres for a planned attempt in the first run of Q2, then reverted to the Hypersoft compound as conditions proved that the track was extremely tyre-sensitive in tonight's session.

'Our laps today were not ideal', said Seb 'and, all in all, our qualifying session was not as good as it could have been. I think we didn't take the best out of the car. We didn't have a smooth session, that's it. The gap seems big but it's partly because this is a very long track, so I am not worried. I think Lewis had a very good lap but he was not impossible to beat.Obviously, it's always better to start from the front row, but I think tomorrow it will be fine. The car is good, so I believe we can stay with the group of the cars in front and then we have two hours of racing to work something out. You never know what can happen. Obviously, we should have done better because we had all the ingredients, but today we didn't put them all together. I'm not completely upset because third is not a disaster, but for sure we wanted to qualify on pole and that was up for grabs today. However, we now turn the page and see how we can fight tomorrow'.

'This qualifying was a bit more tricky than we expected', Kimi commented. 'In general, we struggled to 'switch on' the tyres straightaway and make them work as easily as it had been all weekend; so I was a bit surprised. Things can change quickly from practice to qualifying, that's why there's no reason to look at the lap times in practice, especially in places like this. The end result obviously is not great; this is the kind of circuit where if you get everything right your lap can be very good, but if you have some difficulties, the time difference gets big very quickly . Tomorrow will be a long day, everybody seems to be quite close to each other; it will be a long, tough and hectic race , and usually many things happen here. We'll try to make the right decisions and the right calls'.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 16:12:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 050 M
EBIT 2018 986 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 36,17
P/E ratio 2019 32,24
EV / Sales 2018 6,51x
EV / Sales 2019 5,91x
Capitalization 25 216 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI26.04%25 216
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-8.40%49 934
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-11.66%36 259
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES0.46%26 981
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 617
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-58.20%13 452
