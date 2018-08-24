Log in
News Summary

Ferrari : Suzuka 10 Hours – Three Ferrari crews on the hunt for success

08/24/2018 | 09:22am CEST

Suzuka, 23 August 2018 - After the races in Australia (Bathurst 12 Hours) and Europe (24 Hours of Spa) the Intercontinental GT Challenge heads to Asia for the first edition of the Suzuka 10 Hours, the latest version of the most prestigious Japanese endurance race which has been held in various formats since 1966.

Big names. This promises to be a top shelf event since, in addition to the Blancpain GT Asia series protagonists, there will also be teams and drivers from the other two major Japanese series, the Super GT and the Super Taikyu, as well as teams and aces from the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

Ferrari. The three Ferrari 488 GT3 crews are ready to take on even the extreme weather conditions forecast for qualifying and part of the race. In the Pro class, the HubAuto Corsa red number 27 car will be on the starting grid, relying on two factory drivers from Maranello the likes of David Rigon and Miguel Molina, fresh from winning the SprintX series title in the American PWC championship. The third driver will be Matt Griffin, a long-time Ferrari fighter who will provide the vast experience he has accumulated in races all over the world.

Pro-Am. There will be two cars competing in the Pro-Am class. Driving the HubAuto Corsa yellow number 28 car will be Nick Foster, David Perel (recent winner of the Spa 24 Hours at the end of July) and Hiroki Yoshida. Driving the team ARN Racing car, on the other hand, will be Hiroaki Nagai, Koki Saga and Kohei Hirate. Qualifying are scheduled for Saturday after free practice on Friday, whereas the race will start on Sunday morning at 10:00 local time (3:00 CET).

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:21:05 UTC
