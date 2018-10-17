Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/17 02:48:21 pm
118.84 USD   -2.39%
02:28pFERRARI : The Dino celebrated at Blenheim Palace
PU
10/16FERRARI : United States Grand Prix - Texan cocktail
PU
10/16Ferrari to announce Third Quarter 2018 financial results on Novem..
GL
Ferrari : The Dino celebrated at Blenheim Palace

0
10/17/2018 | 02:28pm CEST

Some of the world's finest Dino GT cars gathered in the historic grounds of Blenheim Palace, England, to celebrate 50 years since the production of the famous Ferrari. Named after Enzo Ferrari's beloved son, the Dino has become one of the best-loved models in the history of Maranello. Crowds gathered at the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill to celebrate its 50th anniversary, as part of the 2018 Salon Privé event.

The long line of Dinos included a 1970 246 GT, two 1972 246 GTs and a late 1973 246 GT once owned by the Earl of Candor of Nairn, Scotland. All cars were exhibited in the exclusive Salon Privé concours class, whose chairman Andrew Bagley described the Dino as 'one of the most beautiful cars ever produced.

Judges assess the line of concours Dino Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

It paved the way for Ferrari to become the brand it is today, producing some of the most inspirational, evocative and technologically advanced cars currently available.' World-renowned historical expert Matthias Bartz was given the task of judging the gathering of immaculate cars.

Now join us for a stunning view of the Dinos line up.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 12:27:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 009 M
EBIT 2018 972 M
Net income 2018 754 M
Debt 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 31,07
P/E ratio 2019 28,36
EV / Sales 2018 5,76x
EV / Sales 2019 5,33x
Capitalization 21 975 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI9.70%21 975
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-15.73%45 542
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-26.39%29 583
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.06%25 043
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 129
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.68%13 475
