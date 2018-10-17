Ferrari : The Dino celebrated at Blenheim Palace

Some of the world's finest Dino GT cars gathered in the historic grounds of Blenheim Palace, England, to celebrate 50 years since the production of the famous Ferrari. Named after Enzo Ferrari's beloved son, the Dino has become one of the best-loved models in the history of Maranello. Crowds gathered at the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill to celebrate its 50th anniversary, as part of the 2018 Salon Privé event.



The long line of Dinos included a 1970 246 GT, two 1972 246 GTs and a late 1973 246 GT once owned by the Earl of Candor of Nairn, Scotland. All cars were exhibited in the exclusive Salon Privé concours class, whose chairman Andrew Bagley described the Dino as 'one of the most beautiful cars ever produced.



Judges assess the line of concours Dino Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

It paved the way for Ferrari to become the brand it is today, producing some of the most inspirational, evocative and technologically advanced cars currently available.' World-renowned historical expert Matthias Bartz was given the task of judging the gathering of immaculate cars.

Now join us for a stunning view of the Dinos line up.