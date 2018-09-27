Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : The magic of the Cavalcade Classiche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:52am CEST

Every Ferrarista found their own pace in the Cavalcade Classiche. There were some who enjoyed the wind and light of the island while chewing through the miles in their 500 TRC, while others loved to hit the pedal, zoom off, kick up some dust and feel their heart pound. Any drive is perfect when you're in harmony with your Ferrari. The noise of the gearbox, the screeching of the tyres when cornering, the familiar sound of the engine.

The vintage cars are in wonderful condition, often thanks to the skilful work and restoration of Ferrari Classiche. The unmistakable silhouette of the Dino 246, the elegance of the 250 California SWB, the 750 Monza and its references to the model of the same name only recently presented by the Prancing Horse.

While we savoured all of this, we wondered what other experiences are worth travelling the world for. What other trips are worth the effort of driving for over 800 km. Who are the people it would be good to meet and what commitments could we escape for three days. Endless straights and winding streets, glances exchanged with the many people lining the route, all visibly impressed. The children of Aggius and their questions, the surprise and wonder of the tourists, the life of the villages interrupted by this procession. It is rare that faces and episodes lodge so firmly in the mind on everyday journeys.

It was perhaps a question of energy, which from one stage to the next banished tiredness and turned into the joy of participating in a party. We understood then that yes, we had already heard of the Cavalcade but, once in it, we found much more than a race in our vintage Ferrari. The first thing that struck us was the engagement and determination of a travelling community at ease with its engines, with a common DNA immediately recognisable in the crowd of enthusiasts. More than 20 nationalities united by an indefinable bond that emerged spontaneously during the journey. Few things can awaken memories like driving, which brings back to life fragments of songs, and stimulates stories.

That is, until the next hairpin bend on the Costa Smeralda, where the grandeur of the landscape meant you really had to pull over to experience the scene in respectful silence. After a long journey we then met the sea. At the port of Palau, a ship coincidentally called Enzo, loaded the long, colourful caravan of over 70 cars. The Ferraris lined up neatly on the bridge and crossed the sea of the archipelago, as if it were just another stretch of road. When the first car glided slowly down the ramp and touched the pier, the town of La Maddalena was transformed. The quiet of a holiday morning dissolved as the small piazza came to life with rumbling engines, voices and hands held out in greeting.

We were at the end of our journey and it was time for the traditional closing ceremony, with which each Ferrari and its crew introduce themselves to the islanders. A few words of leave-taking, which a woman used to thank the public: 'The best show was your enthusiasm for Ferrari, the same as everyone who welcomed me during the Cavalcade'. The experiences that remain in the memory are those that are worth having.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
10:52aFERRARI : The magic of the Cavalcade Classiche
PU
10:37aFERRARI : GT Sports Club – The duel between Frers and Earle at the final s..
PU
09/26FERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - On the shores of the Black Sea
PU
09/25FERRARI : VLN - The magnificent seven of Racing One
PU
09/25FERRARI : Blancpain GT Asia – HubAuto Corsa triumphs with Lester and Foste..
PU
09/24FERRARI : Le Mans Cup – Kessel Racing wins a place at Le Mans
PU
09/24FERRARI : GT Open – Pier Guidi and Mac take fourth win
PU
09/21FERRARI : Blancpain GT Asia – Three Ferrari cars racing at Shanghai
PU
09/21FERRARI : Le Mans Cup – Five Ferrari crews on track st Spa
PU
09/20FERRARI : GT Open – Ferrari Challenge champion Nielsen debuts for Luzich R..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Aston Martin IPO arrives next month 
09/20Sky Takeover Settled By Rare Auction (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/20WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sky Takeover Settled By Rare Auction 
09/20Aston Martin seeks to pass Ferrari valuation 
09/19FERRARI : Expensive Or Not? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 052 M
EBIT 2018 985 M
Net income 2018 744 M
Debt 2018 1 141 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 35,59
P/E ratio 2019 33,39
EV / Sales 2018 6,76x
EV / Sales 2019 6,22x
Capitalization 26 265 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI34.29%26 265
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-1.94%53 431
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-19.52%33 265
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES4.17%28 153
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 119
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-55.25%14 444
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.