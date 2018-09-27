Ferrari : The magic of the Cavalcade Classiche

Every Ferrarista found their own pace in the Cavalcade Classiche. There were some who enjoyed the wind and light of the island while chewing through the miles in their 500 TRC, while others loved to hit the pedal, zoom off, kick up some dust and feel their heart pound. Any drive is perfect when you're in harmony with your Ferrari. The noise of the gearbox, the screeching of the tyres when cornering, the familiar sound of the engine.

The vintage cars are in wonderful condition, often thanks to the skilful work and restoration of Ferrari Classiche. The unmistakable silhouette of the Dino 246, the elegance of the 250 California SWB, the 750 Monza and its references to the model of the same name only recently presented by the Prancing Horse.

While we savoured all of this, we wondered what other experiences are worth travelling the world for. What other trips are worth the effort of driving for over 800 km. Who are the people it would be good to meet and what commitments could we escape for three days. Endless straights and winding streets, glances exchanged with the many people lining the route, all visibly impressed. The children of Aggius and their questions, the surprise and wonder of the tourists, the life of the villages interrupted by this procession. It is rare that faces and episodes lodge so firmly in the mind on everyday journeys.

It was perhaps a question of energy, which from one stage to the next banished tiredness and turned into the joy of participating in a party. We understood then that yes, we had already heard of the Cavalcade but, once in it, we found much more than a race in our vintage Ferrari. The first thing that struck us was the engagement and determination of a travelling community at ease with its engines, with a common DNA immediately recognisable in the crowd of enthusiasts. More than 20 nationalities united by an indefinable bond that emerged spontaneously during the journey. Few things can awaken memories like driving, which brings back to life fragments of songs, and stimulates stories.

That is, until the next hairpin bend on the Costa Smeralda, where the grandeur of the landscape meant you really had to pull over to experience the scene in respectful silence. After a long journey we then met the sea. At the port of Palau, a ship coincidentally called Enzo, loaded the long, colourful caravan of over 70 cars. The Ferraris lined up neatly on the bridge and crossed the sea of the archipelago, as if it were just another stretch of road. When the first car glided slowly down the ramp and touched the pier, the town of La Maddalena was transformed. The quiet of a holiday morning dissolved as the small piazza came to life with rumbling engines, voices and hands held out in greeting.

We were at the end of our journey and it was time for the traditional closing ceremony, with which each Ferrari and its crew introduce themselves to the islanders. A few words of leave-taking, which a woman used to thank the public: 'The best show was your enthusiasm for Ferrari, the same as everyone who welcomed me during the Cavalcade'. The experiences that remain in the memory are those that are worth having.