Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/16 08:49:34 pm
122.42 USD   +6.44%
08:03pFERRARI : United States Grand Prix - Texan cocktail
PU
09:47aFerrari to announce Third Quarter 2018 financial results on Novem..
GL
10/15ANNA MAGNANI : the First Lady Ferrarista
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : United States Grand Prix - Texan cocktail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 08:03pm CEST
16 Oct 2018

Austin, a mix of corners and uncertain weather

The United States and Mexican Grands Prix form the final back-to-back run of two races on consecutive weekends of this very long season. It's a demanding trip, not just from a logistical point of view, but also because of the 7 hour time difference between the track and our base, and all the 'remote garages.' For many teams, Austin is also the final time in the season that new performance development parts are brought out, even if the cars will be modified at the coming races to suit the characteristics of each circuit.

Scuderia Ferrari's advance party set off on Thursday 11th October, while the last group of team members will arrive in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The track is located deep in the grasslands, in what was originally marshland, thirty kilometres to the south of the city of Austin, the capital of the 'Lone Star State.'
The venue has been on the calendar for seven years and features a variety of corners that add up to a sort of cocktail of curves from other famous tracks, with a little bit of Silverstone, some Suzuka with a bit of Austria and Turkey thrown in. The standout feature is definitely the fierce climb up a manmade slope to the first corner.

This year, the big unknown will be the weather: it won't be cold, but intermittent sun and clouds with the occasional shower looks like being the order of the day. It should be nothing like the storm of 2015, but it's hoped that the threat of rain won't keep the fans away, as they are a key component of the show, not forgetting all the VIPs who come and cruise the paddock…

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 18:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
08:03pFERRARI : United States Grand Prix - Texan cocktail
PU
09:47aFerrari to announce Third Quarter 2018 financial results on November 5
GL
10/15ANNA MAGNANI : the First Lady Ferrarista
PU
10/14FERRARI : 24H Series – The Scuderia Praha Ferrari wins at Spa
PU
10/14FERRARI : IMSA – Serra takes Scuderia Corsa to GTD victory in Petit Le Man..
PU
10/14FERRARI : WEC – Ferrari leaves Fuji with a bitter taste in its mouth
PU
10/13FERRARI : WEC – Third row for Ferrari at Fuji
PU
10/13FERRARI : IMSA - Ferrari Takes Petit Le Mans Pole
PU
10/12FERRARI : Blancpain GT Asia – Three Ferrari crews at Ningbo to wrap up the..
PU
10/11FERRARI : IMSA SCC – Ferrari contending in two classes at Petit Le Mans
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:59pFerrari lands on BAML's US1 List 
12:01pCONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (10/16/2018) 
09:28aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/16/2018) 
08:53aRelief rally for European auto 
10/10Aston Martin Went Public - Should You Rather Buy The Car Or The Stock? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 012 M
EBIT 2018 974 M
Net income 2018 754 M
Debt 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 29,19
P/E ratio 2019 26,79
EV / Sales 2018 5,76x
EV / Sales 2019 5,33x
Capitalization 21 975 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI9.70%21 975
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-15.73%45 553
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-26.39%29 343
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.06%25 111
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 133
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-62.00%13 478
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.