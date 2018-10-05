Log in
Ferrari : VLN – Three Ferrari cars at the Nürburgring for the Barbarossapreis

10/05/2018 | 04:33am EDT

Maranello - The penultimate race of the 2018 season of the VLN championship, the 50th ADAC Barbarossapreis, kicks off this Saturday in the series entirely held on the Nurburgring long track, the Nordschleife. The usual trio of Ferrari will be competing in what Jackie Stewart used to call the Green Hell.

Team Monschau. Two cars will be in the colors of Georg Weiss' Wochenspiegel Team Monschau. The 488 GT3 no. 22, with Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Weiss, will compete in the Prestige class. In the sister car, the no. 11, Leonard Weiss, Christian and Nico Menzel will compete in the Pro class. The two Ferraris will be pitted against the cars of the other top manufacturers in the SP9 class for GT3 machinery.

SP8 class.The third Ferrari will be on track in the SP8 class but it's the championship overall leader. The 458 Italia GT3 will fly the flag of Racing One with Mike Jager, Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler behind the wheel. The car won the first seven races of the season. Qualifying takes place from 8:30 am to 10 am. The race will start on Saturday at 12.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:32:07 UTC
