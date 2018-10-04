Ferrari : VdeV - The Visiom Racing Ferrari at Le Mans to clinch the title

Maranello - The VdeV Endurance championship moves to the legendary city of Le Mans for Round 6 of the 2018 season. More than 20 cars will battle it out on Sunday on the Circuit Bugatti, 4,185 km sharing the main straight and some of the corners with the historical Circuit de la Sarthe, home of the 24 Hours race.

Usual trio. Championship veterans Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and Thierry Perrier will be driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing after the win at Navarra in the fifth round of the season. They are leading the championship at the moment and could clinch the title with a race to spare.

Rivals. The three Ferrari drivers will have as main opponent the Lamborghini of AB Sport Auto driven by Harry Teneketzian, Tiziano Carugati and Joffrey De Narda. Free practice sessions will be on Friday at 11:40 am and 3.30 pm. Qualifying are on Saturday at 3.50 pm, the four-hour race kicks off on Sunday at 11.05 am.

History. Ferrari has more than 50 GT race wins to its name at Le Mans merging Circuit de la Sarthe and Circuit Bugatti. The first win came in 1949 and was obviously the first Ferrari win in the 24 Hour race by Luigi Chinetti and Peter Mitchell-Thompson 'Lord Selsdon' in 1949 on the 166 MM. The most recent win also came on the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2018 when Maurzio Mediani and Christophe Ulrich won on the AF Corse 488 GT3 in the Le Mans Cup.