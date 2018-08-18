Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : WEC - Third and fifth row for Ferrari at Silverstone

08/18/2018 | 04:56pm CEST

Silverstone, 18 August 2018 - The five Ferraris competing in the 6 Hours of Silverstone, the third round of the 2018/2019 Super Season of the World Endurance Championship (WEC), didn't have an easy qualifying. In the GTE-Pro class, the 488 GTEs of reigning world champion team AF Corse will start from rows three and five with cars no. 71 and no. 51 respectively. In the GTE-Am class the Prancing Horse cars took third and fourth row, with the 488 GTE no. 54 of Spirit of Race best-placed.

GTE-Pro. In the GTE-Pro class, James Calado and Sam Bird started the session respectively in cars no. 51 and no. 71. The British world champion set a time of 1:56.782 before passing the baton to his teammate Alessandro Pier Guidi. The Italian, held up by the GTE-Am cars, set a time of 1:57.429, for an average combined time of 1:57.105, good enough for ninth. In no. 71 Sam Bird notched up an excellent 1:56.142 on the first lap, before David Rigon climbed into the cockpit of the 488 GTE. The Italian set a best lap time of 1:56.878, for an average combined of 1:56.510. Pole position went to the Ford no. 66 of Mücke-Pla in 1:55.727.

GTE-Am. The GTE-Am class served up a repeat of the main category, with the Ferraris fighting for a place on the third row. In the end, 488 GTE no. 54 of Spirit of Race was the best of the Ferraris, with Giancarlo Fisichella (1:58.748) and Thomas Flohr (2:00.871) driving it to sixth place in 1:59.809. The 488 GTE of MR Racing qualified in seventh with Eddie Cheever III (1:58.949) and Motoaki Ishikawa (2:01.057), in a combined time of 2:00.003. Clearwater Racing's entry will set off in eighth thanks to a time of 2:00.118, courtesy of Weng Sun Mok (2:01.889) and Matt Griffin (1:58.348). Pole position in the class went to the Porsche of Team Project 1 (Bergmeister-Lindsey-Perfetti) in 1:59.001, while the Toyota of Kobayashi-Conway-Lopez took overall pole in 1:36.895. The Silverstone 6 Hours will kick off at 12 pm local time (1 pm CET) on Sunday.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 14:55:03 UTC
