Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : WEC – Third row for Ferrari at Fuji

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 10:33am CEST

Oyama - As anticipated, qualifying for the Fuji 6 Hours was not easy for the five Ferraris entered in the fourth round of the 2018-19 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Super Season. In the GTE-Pro class, the 488 GTE no. 71 and no. 51 of the world champion team will start from the third row. The cars competing in the GTE-Am class will be in the third, fourth and fifth rows, with the 488 GTE no. 61 of Keita Sawa, Weng Sun Mok and Matt Griffin the best of the Ferraris.

GTE-Pro. In the GTE-Pro class, Davide Rigon and James Calado, respectively, started the qualifying session in cars no. 71 and 51. Rigon stopped the clock at 1:36.610, which he then improved to 1:36.500 on the third flying lap after the second had been cancelled for non-respecting the track limits. James Calado, on the other hand, set a better time of 1:36.300 and decided to return to the pit lane and hand over to Pier Guidi. Sam Bird in no. 71 drove two fast laps, stopping the clock first at 1:36.999 and then at 1:36.584, for an overall average time of 1:36.542. Alessandro Pier Guidi performed similarly, with 1:36.909 on his first outing, followed by 1:36.788. The final time of the no. 51 car was 1:36.544, just two thousandths of a second slower than that of the sister car. Pole position went to Aston Martin no. 95 of Sorensen-Thiim in 1:36.093.

GTE-Am. The GTE-Am class panned out similarly to previous races, with the 488 GTEs struggling against their rivals. In the end, Clearwater Racing no. 61 was the best of the Ferraris, with Keita Sawa (1:37.892) and Weng Sun Mok (1:40.768), qualifying sixth with an overall time of 1:39.330. Ferrari no. 54 of Spirit of Race will start from eighth with a time of 1:39.371, qualified by Giancarlo Fisichella (1:38.154) and Thomas Flohr (1:40.588). Car no. 70 of MR Racing will set off from ninth with a time of 1:39.885, qualified by Olivier Beretta (1:39.112) and Motoaki Ishikawa (1:40.658). Pole position in the class went to Porsche no. 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Hoshino-Roda-Cairoli) in 1:38.336, while the Toyota of Kobayashi-Conway-Lopez took overall pole in 1:23.557. The Fuji 6 Hours will start on Sunday at 11 am local time (4 am CET).

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 08:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
10:33aFERRARI : WEC – Third row for Ferrari at Fuji
PU
08:28aFERRARI : IMSA - Ferrari Takes Petit Le Mans Pole
PU
10/12FERRARI : Blancpain GT Asia – Three Ferrari crews at Ningbo to wrap up the..
PU
10/11FERRARI : IMSA SCC – Ferrari contending in two classes at Petit Le Mans
PU
10/09FERRARI : VdeV Endurance – Ferrari of Visiom Racing 2018 champion
PU
10/09FERRARI : Britcar – Three wins for Ferrari at Silverstone
PU
10/08BERLUTI AND FERRARI : an homage to excellence
PU
10/08FERRARI : CIVM – Peruggini and Ferrari champions again
PU
10/07FERRARI : Japanese Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race
PU
10/07FERRARI : Japanese Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Aston Martin Went Public - Should You Rather Buy The Car Or The Stock? 
10/09The Great Mystery Of The European Auto Sector 
10/03Should You Bond With Aston Martin's $6B IPO? 
10/03Big Day For Fedspeak (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/03WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Big Day For Fedspeak 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 018 M
EBIT 2018 975 M
Net income 2018 754 M
Debt 2018 1 130 M
Yield 2018 0,94%
P/E ratio 2018 29,25
P/E ratio 2019 26,90
EV / Sales 2018 5,71x
EV / Sales 2019 5,29x
Capitalization 21 832 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI10.93%21 832
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.17%48 245
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-29.27%28 178
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.84%25 229
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 835
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.09%13 823
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.