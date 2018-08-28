Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 02:54:48 pm
129.22 USD   +0.80%
02:32pFERRARI : When Ferrari won for Enzo
PU
12:17pFERRARI : Vdev Endurance – The Visiom racing Ferrari on track ..
PU
08/27FERRARI : World record price at public auction for a Ferrari 250 GTO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : When Ferrari won for Enzo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

Thirty years ago, the world lost Enzo Ferrari. The great man passed, and everyone was in mourning. Few more so than the Scuderia racing team, Enzo's passion, and the project that had driven him for so many decades. Less than a month after Enzo's death was the 1988 Italian Grand Prix. The teams was shattered, but still the Tifosi dreamed. This was, however, an unusual year, where the cards fell perfectly for the McLaren Honda team. Its advantage was huge: up to Monza, it had won every single race that season.

'Only a miracle could see Ferrari win,' said the Italian media in the build up to race day. Drivers Gerhard Berger and Michele Alboreto didn't know that one was about to be granted… The two drivers were first out on track during Friday free practice. The rest of the grid allowed them to head out alone, as a mark of respect.

The two Ferraris crossed the line in formation, Berger just ahead of Alboreto

They proved fast in qualifying, too, lining up third and fourth places. The Ferraris were strong. Then, race day. The McLarens sprinted into the lead, but it wasn't the dominant performance race fans had come to expect. Alain Prost was struggling at first, while Ayrton Senna had a commanding lead. Then, oddly, this began to be narrowed by Prost, forcing Senna to respond and push harder. Suddenly, Prost's engine failed.

Another Honda had already broken down. Senna slowed up, to try and save fuel after pushing so hard earlier, and the Ferraris devoured his advantage. The crowd was on its feet, praying, willing the red cars to do the impossible for Enzo. With just two laps left to run, and the Ferraris just seconds behind, Senna encountered a Williams backmarker.

The Tifosi celebrate Ferrari winning for Enzo: it was an incredible, stunning race result

The rookie driver locked up. Senna dived to the inside line, but the Williams driver recovered - and hit Senna in the process. His rear suspension was broken. In an instant, the Ferraris were through. The Tifosi roared. Monza came alive. The moment was electrifying. They finished barely a second apart in an incredible, emotional finale. Berger won from Alboreto, the charging Italian, who set the fastest lap of the race. It was a Ferrari clean sweep.

The Tifosi's dream was granted, for Enzo. McLaren went on to win every other race that season. Every race but the Italian Grand Prix. Was Enzo Ferrari watching on? Did fate intervene? Who knows. But this has gone down in history as one of the most memorable, amazing moments in Formula One. That day - September 11th, 1988 - the great man's memory was marked in the most incredible way imaginable.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 12:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
02:32pFERRARI : When Ferrari won for Enzo
PU
12:17pFERRARI : Vdev Endurance – The Visiom racing Ferrari on track at Navarra
PU
08/27FERRARI : World record price at public auction for a Ferrari 250 GTO
PU
08/27FERRARI : Tribute to Ferrari Spiders
PU
08/26FERRARI : Belgian Grand Prix - Maurizio comments on the race
PU
08/26FERRARI : Belgian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race
PU
08/26FERRARI : Belgian Grand Prix - Ferrari selects fifth
PU
08/25FERRARI : Belgian Grand Prix - “We can find the right way”
PU
08/25FERRARI : Challenge APAC - Hutasoit, Hanna and Iritani blazed their way to win a..
PU
08/25FERRARI : Belgian Grand Prix - P3, Ferrari in front
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
08/07Ferrari Is Overvalued 
08/02Why Ferrari Will Continue To Thrive Even Without Its Leader 
08/02Fiat Chrysler Offers Investors A Forward P/E Ratio Below 5 
08/02Ferrari begins to bounce back 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 34,56
P/E ratio 2019 30,81
EV / Sales 2018 6,10x
EV / Sales 2019 5,54x
Capitalization 23 580 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI21.63%23 580
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.02%49 948
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.88%39 851
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.82%26 201
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 457
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-58.74%13 552
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.