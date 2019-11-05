Ferrari appoints Rocco Iannone as new

Brand Diversification Creative Director

Maranello, 5 November 2019 -Ferrari N.V. ("Ferrari") (NYSE/MTA: RACE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rocco Iannone as its Brand Diversification Creative Director.

Starting from November 4, Mr. Iannone takes responsibility for developing the creative content, design and image of all of Ferrari's own and licenced apparel and accessories collections.

The 35-year-old holds a Fashion Degree from Milan's Marangoni Institute and, for the last two years, was Creative Director at Pal Zileri. Rocco Iannone was previously Head Men's Designer at Giorgio Armani and designer at Dolce & Gabbana.

In his role as Brand Diversification Creative Director, Rocco Iannone will report to Nicola Boari, Ferrari's Chief Brand Diversification Officer.

Ferrari Brand Diversification is the Prancing Horse division dealing with the development of Ferrari-brandednon-automotive products, including men's and women's apparel lines, and accessories.

