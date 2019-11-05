Log in
FERRARI    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
  Report  
Ferrari : appoints Rocco Iannone as new Brand Diversification Creative Director

11/05/2019

Ferrari appoints Rocco Iannone as new

Brand Diversification Creative Director

Maranello, 5 November 2019 -Ferrari N.V. ("Ferrari") (NYSE/MTA: RACE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rocco Iannone as its Brand Diversification Creative Director.

Starting from November 4, Mr. Iannone takes responsibility for developing the creative content, design and image of all of Ferrari's own and licenced apparel and accessories collections.

The 35-year-old holds a Fashion Degree from Milan's Marangoni Institute and, for the last two years, was Creative Director at Pal Zileri. Rocco Iannone was previously Head Men's Designer at Giorgio Armani and designer at Dolce & Gabbana.

In his role as Brand Diversification Creative Director, Rocco Iannone will report to Nicola Boari, Ferrari's Chief Brand Diversification Officer.

Ferrari Brand Diversification is the Prancing Horse division dealing with the development of Ferrari-brandednon-automotive products, including men's and women's apparel lines, and accessories.

For further information:

Jane Reeve, Chief Communication Officer tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

www.ferrari.com

Ferrari N.V. Amsterdam, Paesi Bassi Sede legale:

Via Abetone Inferiore N.4,

I -41053 Maranello (MO), Italia Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese olandese: 64060977

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 11:59:03 UTC
FERRARI70.95%31 542
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.54%39 652
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.56%31 678
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES13.29%25 094
EXOR N.V.50.15%18 310
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.32%15 655
