RACE
NL0011585146
FERRARI N.V.
(RACE)
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
07/08 02:18:31 pm
174.385
USD
+0.50%
01:20p
FERRARI
: Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:48a
Auto Makers Wrestle With Uneven Recovery -- WSJ
DJ
07/07
The Coronavirus Redraws the Car Market's World Map
DJ
Analyst Recommendations
FERRARI : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
0
07/08/2020 | 01:20pm EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 200.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on FERRARI N.V.
01:20p
FERRARI
: Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:48a
Auto Makers Wrestle With Uneven Recovery -- WSJ
DJ
07/07
The Coronavirus Redraws the Car Market's World Map
DJ
06/30
Exor raises stake in Italian publisher GEDI to over 90%
RE
06/26
Fiat Chrysler chairman echoes PSA support for merger of the carmakers
RE
06/26
CARLOS TAVARES
: Fiat Chrysler chairman echoes PSA support for merger of the car..
RE
06/08
UK's Lookers signals shares suspension; auditor Deloitte resigns
RE
06/02
Is This Europe's Berkshire Hathaway? -- Heard on the Street
DJ
06/01
Italy new car sales fall 50% year-on-year in May
RE
05/27
FERRARI N
: Announces Settlement of its Notes offering
PU
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
3 526 M
3 998 M
3 998 M
Net income 2020
544 M
617 M
617 M
Net Debt 2020
1 124 M
1 275 M
1 275 M
P/E ratio 2020
52,1x
Yield 2020
0,59%
Capitalization
28 433 M
32 056 M
32 243 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
8,38x
Nbr of Employees
4 392
Free-Float
48,4%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
150,92 €
Last Close Price
153,90 €
Spread / Highest target
41,0%
Spread / Average Target
-1,93%
Spread / Lowest Target
-35,3%
Consensus
Managers
Name
Title
Louis C. Camilleri
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann
Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters
Chief Technology Officer
Piero Ferrari
Vice Chairman
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI N.V.
4.81%
32 056
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
-19.50%
31 984
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
83.40%
29 869
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
-15.50%
25 146
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
-31.92%
15 914
EXOR N.V.
-26.20%
13 339
More Results
