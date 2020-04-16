Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari N.V.    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari N : Producing Respirator Valves, Fittings for Protective Masks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:19am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Ferrari NV said Thursday that it has started to produce valves for respirators and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant in Italy.

The Italian luxury car maker said a number of items are already being distributed by some other companies involved in the project to Italian hospitals and several hundred are planned to be manufactured in the next few days.

The project's logistics were handled by Nuovamacut Automazione SpA, a subsidiary of TeamSystem Holding SpA, Ferrari said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FERRARI N.V.
10:19aFERRARI N : Producing Respirator Valves, Fittings for Protective Masks
DJ
10:01aFERRARI N : Bilancio di Sostenibilità 2019
PU
09:25aFERRARI N : producing valves to convert underwater masks for Covid-19 treatment
RE
04/13FERRARI N : extends Maranello and Modena manufacturing suspension until 3 May 20..
AQ
04/10FERRARI N : Extends Maranello and Modena Manufacturing Suspension to May 3
DJ
04/10Ferrari extends Maranello and Modena manufacturing suspension until 3 May 202..
GL
04/09FERRARI N : Confirms AGM
DJ
04/08Automakers push to reopen plants with testing and lots of masks
RE
04/08FERRARI N.V. : 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/08EXOR N : Ferrari to pilot 'Back on Track' employee screening for coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 986 M
EBIT 2020 948 M
Net income 2020 691 M
Debt 2020 1 371 M
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,75x
EV / Sales2021 6,16x
Capitalization 25 519 M
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 153,43  €
Last Close Price 138,13  €
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-9.03%27 823
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.95%30 731
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-3.62%20 458
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.02%20 101
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-3.20%12 761
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-46.33%12 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group