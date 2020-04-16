Ferrari N : Producing Respirator Valves, Fittings for Protective Masks

By Giulia Petroni



Ferrari NV said Thursday that it has started to produce valves for respirators and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant in Italy.

The Italian luxury car maker said a number of items are already being distributed by some other companies involved in the project to Italian hospitals and several hundred are planned to be manufactured in the next few days.

The project's logistics were handled by Nuovamacut Automazione SpA, a subsidiary of TeamSystem Holding SpA, Ferrari said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com