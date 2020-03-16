Ferrari N : Shares Drop After It Suspends Production at Italian Plants

By Jessica Sier



Shares in Ferrari NV fell on Monday after the company announced over the weekend it would suspend production at its Maranello and Modena facilities in Italy until March 27.

On Saturday, the Italian luxury car maker said it is experiencing its "first serious supply-chain issues, which no longer allow for continued production" as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The suspension is effective immediately, and comes just days after Ferrari said it had reduced its Italian workforce, but hadn't foreseen any issues regarding its manufacturing plants.

Shares at 0900 GMT were down 5.7% at EUR115.10.

