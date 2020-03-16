Ferrari N : Suspends Maranello, Modena Production Amid 'Serious' Supply-Chain Issues

By Mauro Orru



Ferrari NV said Saturday that it has suspended production at its facilities in Maranello and Modena in Italy with immediate effect until March 27.

The Italian luxury car maker said it is now experiencing its "first serious supply chain issues, which no longer allow for continued production" as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The announcement comes just days after Ferrari said its workforce in Maranello and Modena had been reduced to a minimum, although the company hadn't come across any issues that would materially affect manufacturing plants.

The company said all activities not related to manufacturing would continue through smart working.

