Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari N.V.    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrari to resume production in Maranello and Modena as of 14 April 2020. 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:12am EDT


Maranello, 27 March 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces today that subject to supply chain continuity it now plans to resume production as of 14 April 2020.

All activities that can be conducted in smart working will continue to be performed as has been the case in recent weeks. The Company will continue to cover all days of absence to those unable to take advantage of this solution.

Given the huge uncertainty and lack of predictability that the Covid-19 has created, the Company is taking all appropriate actions to assure the wellbeing and welfare of its employees and that are deemed to be in the best interest of all stakeholders. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to provide further financial guidance to the investment community during its first quarter earnings’ call on May 4, 2020. It remains confident that in view of its brand equity, strong balance sheet and sound business model it will continue to create value for all stakeholders beyond the near term uncertainties.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FERRARI N.V.
03:37aFERRARI N : to Resume Production in Northern Italy on April 14
DJ
03:12aFerrari to resume production in Maranello and Modena as of 14 April 2020. 
GL
03/26Exor Says Plant Closures at Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler, CNH Could Extend
DJ
03/26Exor 2019 Profit Rose; Proposes Unchanged Dividend
DJ
03/23FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
03/23Italian companies enter coronavirus lockdown
RE
03/23FIAT CHRYSLER CEO SAYS GROUP TO PROD : union representative
RE
03/20Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
RE
03/19EXCLUSIVE : Ferrari and Fiat look at helping Italy make ventilators in coronavir..
RE
03/19FERRARI N.V. : register notification following the equity incentive plan
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 070 M
EBIT 2020 978 M
Net income 2020 716 M
Debt 2020 1 462 M
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,82x
EV / Sales2021 6,24x
Capitalization 26 292 M
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 154,65  €
Last Close Price 142,30  €
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI N.V.-5.05%29 042
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.34%33 734
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-39.11%19 882
BYD COMPANY LIMITED3.36%17 856
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.6.78%14 434
EXOR N.V.-37.19%11 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group