Industrials Up Slightly On Stimulus Bill Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid hopes of an economic stimulus bill. Gains moderated late in the session, as the outlook for a compromise bill remained murky.

Democratic leaders and White House officials planned to meet Monday on a new coronavirus aid package, under rising pressure to strike a deal as millions of Americans go without a $600-a-week federal jobless supplement.

Factories across the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia increased production in July, but the upswing was held back by weak global trade, with nations such as South Korea reporting weakened exports, spurring concerns about the sustainability of economic rebounds, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ferrari shares rose after the Italian sports-car maker reiterated growth projections for the year, despite taking a substantial hit to its business from th pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com