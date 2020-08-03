Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari N.V.    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI N.V.

(RACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Industrials Up Slightly On Stimulus Bill Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid hopes of an economic stimulus bill. Gains moderated late in the session, as the outlook for a compromise bill remained murky.

Democratic leaders and White House officials planned to meet Monday on a new coronavirus aid package, under rising pressure to strike a deal as millions of Americans go without a $600-a-week federal jobless supplement.

Factories across the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia increased production in July, but the upswing was held back by weak global trade, with nations such as South Korea reporting weakened exports, spurring concerns about the sustainability of economic rebounds, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ferrari shares rose after the Italian sports-car maker reiterated growth projections for the year, despite taking a substantial hit to its business from th pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FERRARI N.V.
02:15pExor and Covea agree investments to settle relationship after failed PartnerR..
RE
01:07pFERRARI N : Semi-Annual Report at and for the three and six months ended June 30..
PU
11:56aExor agrees joint investments with Covea after collapsed PartnerRE deal
RE
11:38aFERRARI : Q2 2020 affected by Covid-19, but in line with expectations, full year..
AQ
10:30aFerrari's orders accelerate after virus hit to full-year outlook
RE
10:24aFerrari's orders accelerate after virus hit to full-year outlook
RE
10:23aFerrari's orders accelerate after virus hit to full-year outlook
RE
10:20aEUROPE : Manufacturing rebound, U.S. stimulus hopes lift European stocks
RE
09:41aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Varian bought by a European company, HSBC faces hard tim..
09:14aFERRARI N : Q2 2020 affected by covid-19, but in line with expectations, full ye..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 532 M 4 152 M 4 152 M
Net income 2020 551 M 647 M 647 M
Net Debt 2020 1 193 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
P/E ratio 2020 52,3x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 28 518 M 33 569 M 33 522 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,41x
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 392
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FERRARI N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ferrari N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 147,56 €
Last Close Price 154,36 €
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Piero Ferrari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI N.V.9.76%33 569
BYD COMPANY LIMITED92.15%30 939
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.94%30 452
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-16.33%25 250
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-34.67%16 050
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-21.24%14 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group