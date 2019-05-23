Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm (news with additional features)

23.05.2019 / 17:00

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Berlin, 23 May 2019 - Ferratum Capital Germany, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) announces publishing of bond prospectus and applies for listing of the bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the 'Company') has issued a senior unsecured bond loan of EUR 80,000,000 on 24 April 2019, within a total framework amount of EUR 150,000,000, on the Swedish bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 5.50 per cent per annum and matures 24 April 2023.

The Company will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible. In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's website (www.ferratumgroup.com).

This information is information that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:00 CET on 23 May 2019.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

