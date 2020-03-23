Log in
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj postpones its Annual General Meeting

03/23/2020 | 11:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj postpones its Annual General Meeting

23.03.2020 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Oyj postpones its Annual General Meeting

Helsinki, 23 March 2020 - The Finnish Government has on Monday 16 March, 2020 announced a general limit of ten persons to all public gatherings. The Board of Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") has therefore decided to postpone the date of the Annual General Meeting to 16 June, 2020. All other dates in the Groups financial calendar will remain unchanged:

Date Publication
26.3.2020 Ferratum Group: full year 2019 results
28.4.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2019 results
28.4.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: full year 2019 results
20.5.2020 Ferratum Group: Q1 results
16.6.2020 Ferratum Group: Annual General Meeting
20.8.2020 Ferratum Group: H1 results
28.8.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report
28.8.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report
19.11.2020 Ferratum Group: 9M results
 

 

About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 740,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 December 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact


23.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1004109

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1004109  23.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004109&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
