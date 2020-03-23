Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj postpones its Annual General Meeting

Ferratum Oyj postpones its Annual General Meeting
Helsinki, 23 March 2020 - The Finnish Government has on Monday 16 March, 2020 announced a general limit of ten persons to all public gatherings. The Board of Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") has therefore decided to postpone the date of the Annual General Meeting to 16 June, 2020. All other dates in the Groups financial calendar will remain unchanged:
|Date
|Publication
|26.3.2020
|Ferratum Group: full year 2019 results
|28.4.2020
|Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2019 results
|28.4.2020
|Ferratum Capital Germany: full year 2019 results
|20.5.2020
|Ferratum Group: Q1 results
|16.6.2020
|Ferratum Group: Annual General Meeting
|20.8.2020
|Ferratum Group: H1 results
|28.8.2020
|Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report
|28.8.2020
|Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report
|19.11.2020
|Ferratum Group: 9M results
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 740,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 December 2019).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
IR@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact
