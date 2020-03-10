Log in
Ferratum Oyj: Fitch Affirms Ferratum at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

03/10/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

Ferratum Oyj: Fitch Affirms Ferratum at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Ferratum Oyj: Fitch Affirms Ferratum at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

10.03.2020 / 20:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fitch Affirms Ferratum at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Helsinki, 10 March 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of both Ferratum Oyj and the senior unsecured callable floating rate bond, issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (ISIN: SE0012453835), at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 763,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2019).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:
IR@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact


10.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 994209

 
End of News DGAP News Service

994209  10.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994209&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
