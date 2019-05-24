Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kase Konsultatsioonid OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Kajakas, Kristjan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20190522140032_9
Transaction date: 2019-05-22
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,050 Unit price: 9.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,050 Volume weighted average price: 9.55 EUR
Disclaimer
Ferratum Oyj published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 05:42:05 UTC