Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ferratum Oyj    FRU   FI4000106299

FERRATUM OYJ

(FRU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferratum Oyj : Managers' Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 01:43am EDT

Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kase Konsultatsioonid OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Kajakas, Kristjan
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20190522140032_9
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-05-22
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,050 Unit price: 9.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,050 Volume weighted average price: 9.55 EUR

Disclaimer

Ferratum Oyj published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 05:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRATUM OYJ
01:43aFERRATUM OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
01:35aFERRATUM OYJ : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/23FERRATUM OYJ : Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and appli..
PU
05/23FERRATUM OYJ : Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and appli..
AQ
05/22FERRATUM OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
05/22FERRATUM OYJ : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20FERRATUM OYJ : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20FERRATUM OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
05/16FERRATUM OYJ : Change in Board of Directors
AQ
05/15FERRATUM OYJ : Change in Board of Directors
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 301 M
EBIT 2019 75,9 M
Net income 2019 27,4 M
Debt 2019 185 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 7,82
P/E ratio 2020 6,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 215 M
Chart FERRATUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ferratum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRATUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,3 €
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorma Olavi Jokela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pieter van Groos Chairman
Ari Tiukkanen Chief Operations Officer
Clemens Krause Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Erik Mikael Ferm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRATUM OYJ23.50%232
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC19.04%7 433
SLM CORP19.37%4 288
GRUH FINANCE LTD.1.04%3 372
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 280
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR66.34%2 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About