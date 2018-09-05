Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr.
|First name:
|Clemens
|Last name(s):
|Krause
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of a stock option
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.6500 EUR
|111300.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.6500 EUR
|111300.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de