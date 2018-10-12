Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.10.2018 / 20:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Erik Last name(s): Ferm

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.0664 EUR 63200.3352 EUR 13.7924 EUR 15350.9412 EUR 14.0386 EUR 185857.0254 EUR 14.0788 EUR 3618.2516 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.0313 EUR 268026.5534 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA

