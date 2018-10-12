Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr.
|First name:
|Erik
|Last name(s):
|Ferm
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|14.0664 EUR
|63200.3352 EUR
|13.7924 EUR
|15350.9412 EUR
|14.0386 EUR
|185857.0254 EUR
|14.0788 EUR
|3618.2516 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|14.0313 EUR
|268026.5534 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
