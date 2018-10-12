Log in
Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/12/2018 | 08:35pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2018 / 20:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Ferm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.0664 EUR 63200.3352 EUR
13.7924 EUR 15350.9412 EUR
14.0386 EUR 185857.0254 EUR
14.0788 EUR 3618.2516 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.0313 EUR 268026.5534 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


12.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45365  12.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
