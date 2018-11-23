Log in
FERRATUM OYJ (FRU)
Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/23/2018 | 08:05pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2018 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Antti
Last name(s): Kumpulainen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Business Unit Director, Instalment Loans

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.0000 EUR 25000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.0000 EUR 25000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-11-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


23.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

46661  23.11.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 263 M
EBIT 2018 37,6 M
Net income 2018 19,7 M
Debt 2018 110 M
Yield 2018 2,07%
P/E ratio 2018 11,18
P/E ratio 2019 7,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 220 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,9 €
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorma Olavi Jokela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pieter van Groos Chairman
Ari Tiukkanen Chief Operations Officer
Clemens Krause Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Erik Mikael Ferm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRATUM OYJ-66.74%255
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC-0.21%6 878
SLM CORP-10.53%4 522
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 198
GRUH FINANCE LTD.11.22%3 177
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR-30.50%1 664
