FERRATUM OYJ

(FRU)
Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/24/2019 | 01:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.05.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Kase Konsultatsioonid OÜ

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Kristjan
Last name(s): Kajakas
Position: Business Unit Director Revolving Loans

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.5500 EUR 10027.5000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.5500 EUR 10027.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51317  24.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
