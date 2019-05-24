Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Kase Konsultatsioonid OÜ
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Kristjan
|Last name(s):
|Kajakas
|Position:
|Business Unit Director Revolving Loans
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.5500 EUR
|10027.5000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.5500 EUR
|10027.5000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de