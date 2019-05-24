Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.05.2019 / 07:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Kase Konsultatsioonid OÜ

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Kristjan Last name(s): Kajakas Position: Business Unit Director Revolving Loans

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.5500 EUR 10027.5000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.5500 EUR 10027.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA

