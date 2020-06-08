Log in
Ferratum Oyj : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/08/2020 | 06:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.06.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LL Capital Investments OÜ

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Ms.
First name: Lea
Last name(s): Liigus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.0000 EUR 25000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
MIC: XETA


08.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60369  08.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
