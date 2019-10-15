Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
10/15/2019 | 04:20pm EDT
Propane sales volume for the year increased 3 percent leading to almost 3 percent increase in gross margin dollars over the prior year on weather that was 2 percent colder than the prior year
Retail customer growth of 4 percent over prior year
Tank Exchange sale locations now exceed 55,000, up over 1,800 locations from prior year.
LIBERTY, Mo., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended July 31, 2019.
For the fiscal year, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $64.2 million, or $0.65 per common unit, compared to prior year period net loss of $254.6 million, or $2.59 per common unit. For the quarter, the net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $71.0 million, or $0.72 per common unit, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter net loss of $215.7 million, or $2.20 per common unit.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $230.0 million compared to $241.9 million in the prior year. The following table represents the contribution to adjusted EBITDA from ongoing propane operations as well as from assets that were sold during 2018.
(in millions)
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2018
Propane Operations and Corporate Support
$230.0
$227.7
Results from Assets Sold in 2018
-
$14.2
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$230.0
$241.9
The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold of 904.8 million were 3 percent higher than prior year. Margin cents per gallon were 1.8¢, or 2.4 percent, higher than the prior year despite increased competitive pressures in the tank exchange business. The Company continues its aggressive approach to gaining market share. This strategic focus resulted in over 25,000 new customers, or approximately 4 percent, more than prior year. Additionally, the Company’s current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased over 3 percent from prior year to over 55,000 locations. Overall, the increase in sales volume growth and margins per gallon resulted in an increase in gross margin dollars of $21.7 million. The Company’s ongoing commitment to investing in the business led to higher operating expenses during the quarter which were largely associated with serving nearly 25,000 new customers and 1,800 new tank exchange locations.
For the fourth quarter ended July 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $71.0 million, or $0.72 per common unit, reflecting the usual fourth quarter seasonal net loss, compared to prior year period net loss of $215.7 million, or $2.20 per common unit, which included non-cash losses stemming from strategic asset sales. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $4.0 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior year on propane volumes that were 2.9 percent higher than the prior year period. This decrease stemmed from higher legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses.
As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due 2020. Additionally, as the Company continues to evaluate options to address leverage, the Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company is suspending the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.
About Ferrellgas Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.
Forward Looking Statements Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $160,145 and $120,079 of accounts
receivable pledged as collateral at July 31, 2019 and July 31, 2018, respectively)
107,596
126,054
Inventories
80,454
83,694
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
42,275
34,862
Total Current Assets
241,379
363,921
Property, plant and equipment, net
596,723
557,723
Goodwill, net
247,195
246,098
Intangible assets, net
108,557
120,951
Other assets, net
69,105
74,588
Total Assets
$
1,262,959
$
1,363,281
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
33,364
$
46,820
Short-term borrowings
43,000
32,800
Collateralized note payable
62,000
58,000
Current portion of long-term debt (a)
631,756
2,402
Other current liabilities
138,237
139,623
Total Current Liabilities
908,357
279,645
Long-term debt
1,457,004
2,078,637
Other liabilities
36,536
39,476
Contingencies and commitments
Partners Deficit:
Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at July 31, 2019 and July 31, 2018)
(1,046,245
)
(978,503
)
General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at July 31, 2019 and July 31, 2018)
(70,476
)
(69,792
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(14,512
)
20,510
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit
(1,131,233
)
(1,027,785
)
Noncontrolling interest
(7,705
)
(6,692
)
Total Partners' Deficit
(1,138,938
)
(1,034,477
)
Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit
$
1,262,959
$
1,363,281
(a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P. is $357 million of 8.625% notes, which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.
FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
July 31
July 31
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
Propane and other gas liquids sales
$
264,224
$
296,677
$
1,608,858
$
1,642,976
Midstream operations
-
21,688
-
282,319
Other
14,857
29,156
75,534
147,847
Total revenues
279,081
347,521
1,684,392
2,073,142
Cost of sales:
Propane and other gas liquids sales
136,460
170,562
902,516
973,414
Midstream operations
-
25,849
-
255,559
Other
2,617
14,315
11,406
68,654
Gross profit
140,004
136,795
770,470
775,515
Operating expense
117,327
120,991
468,868
471,748
Depreciation and amortization expense
19,632
25,230
78,846
101,795
General and administrative expense
17,957
14,668
59,994
54,401
Equipment lease expense
8,476
7,444
33,073
28,272
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
1,005
3,128
5,693
13,859
Asset impairments
-
-
-
10,005
Loss on asset sales and disposals
2,565
140,985
10,968
187,399
Operating income (loss)
(26,958
)
(175,651
)
113,028
(91,964
)
Interest expense
(44,688
)
(44,612
)
(177,619
)
(168,467
)
Other income (expense), net
13
(494
)
369
928
Loss before income tax benefit
(71,633
)
(220,757
)
(64,222
)
(259,503
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
39
(2,960
)
323
(2,678
)
Net loss
(71,672
)
(217,797
)
(64,545
)
(256,825
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)
(635
)
(2,113
)
(298
)
(2,244
)
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
(71,037
)
(215,684
)
(64,247
)
(254,581
)
Less: General partner's interest in net loss
(710
)
(2,157
)
(642
)
(2,546
)
Common unitholders' interest in net loss
$
(70,327
)
$
(213,527
)
$
(63,605
)
$
(252,035
)
Loss Per Common Unit
Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders' interest
$
(0.72
)
$
(2.20
)
$
(0.65
)
$
(2.59
)
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic
97,152.7
97,152.7
97,152.7
97,152.7
Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
July 31
July 31
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
$
(71,037
)
$
(215,684
)
$
(64,247
)
$
(254,581
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
39
(2,960
)
323
(2,678
)
Interest expense
44,688
44,612
177,619
168,467
Depreciation and amortization expense
19,632
25,230
78,846
101,795
EBITDA
(6,678
)
(148,802
)
192,541
13,003
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
1,005
3,128
5,693
13,859
Asset impairments
-
-
-
10,005
Loss on asset sales and disposal
2,565
140,985
10,968
187,399
Other income (expense), net
(13
)
494
(369
)
(928
)
Severance costs $690 included in operating costs for the twelve months ended period July 31, 2019
and $910 included in general and administrative costs for the twelve months ended July 31, 2019.
Also includes $358 in operating costs for the twelve months ended period July 31, 2018
and $1,305 included in general and administrative costs for the twelve months ended July 31, 2018.
-
-
1,600
1,663
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses
7,721
2,658
18,364
6,065
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement
-
-
1,524
-
Exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions
-
11,804
-
11,804
Unrealized (non-cash) losses on changes in fair value of derivatives $1,293 included in
midstream operations cost of sales for the twelve months ended July 31, 2018.
-
-
-
1,293
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)
(635
)
(2,113
)
(298
)
(2,244
)
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
3,965
8,154
230,023
241,919
Net cash interest expense (d)
(41,465
)
(45,228
)
(164,790
)
(160,892
)
Maintenance capital expenditures (e)
(1,736
)
(8,532
)
(46,774
)
(27,617
)
Cash refund from (paid for) taxes
(120
)
(167
)
(141
)
291
Proceeds from certain asset sales
1,833
4,848
4,249
9,203
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (f)
(37,523
)
(40,925
)
22,567
62,904
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest
(751
)
(819
)
451
1,258
Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (g)
(36,772
)
(40,106
)
22,116
61,646
Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders
-
9,715
9,715
38,861
Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage)
$
(36,772
)
$
(49,821
)
$
12,401
$
22,785
Propane gallons sales
Retail - Sales to End Users
99,114
93,420
672,266
636,968
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers
53,310
54,718
232,566
240,210
Total propane gallons sales
152,424
148,138
904,832
877,178
(b)
Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(c)
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, asset impairments, loss on asset sales and disposal, other income (expense), net, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions, unrealized (non-cash) loss on changes in fair value of derivatives, and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(d)
Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility.
(e)
Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(f)
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(g)
Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.