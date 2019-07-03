Ferrexpo : Appointment of Auditor

3 July 2019

FERREXPO plc

('Ferrexpo' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Auditor

Ferrexpo announces that, following the completion of an audit tender led by the Company's Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of MHA MacIntyre Hudson, the UK member of Baker Tilly International, as the Company's auditor for the current financial year with immediate effect. The appointment of MHA MacIntyre Hudson for subsequent financial years will be subject to approval by shareholders at each Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Ferrexpo looks forward to working with MHA MacIntyre Hudson and Baker Tilly International, one of the top ten audit networks in the world, which has significant audit capability in Ukraine having operated there since 1999.

As previously indicated the Group's unaudited half year results will be published on 2 August 2019 and due to the timing of the appointment will not be subject to review by MHA MacIntyre Hudson.

