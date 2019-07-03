Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ferrexpo Plc    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC

(FXPO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/02 12:15:06 pm
282.1 GBp   +0.43%
02:38aFERREXPO : names MHA MacIntyre Hudson auditor
RE
02:33aFERREXPO : Appointment of Auditor
PU
06/13FERREXPO PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrexpo : Appointment of Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:33am EDT

3 July 2019

FERREXPO plc

('Ferrexpo' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Auditor

Ferrexpo announces that, following the completion of an audit tender led by the Company's Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of MHA MacIntyre Hudson, the UK member of Baker Tilly International, as the Company's auditor for the current financial year with immediate effect. The appointment of MHA MacIntyre Hudson for subsequent financial years will be subject to approval by shareholders at each Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Ferrexpo looks forward to working with MHA MacIntyre Hudson and Baker Tilly International, one of the top ten audit networks in the world, which has significant audit capability in Ukraine having operated there since 1999.

As previously indicated the Group's unaudited half year results will be published on 2 August 2019 and due to the timing of the appointment will not be subject to review by MHA MacIntyre Hudson.

For further information contact:

Ferrexpo:

Ingrid McMahon

+44 207 389 8304

Maitland/AMO:

James Isola

+44 207 379 5151

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2018, the Group produced 10.6 million tonnes of pellets, a 2% increase compared to 2017, ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com

Disclaimer

Ferrexpo plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERREXPO PLC
02:38aFERREXPO : names MHA MacIntyre Hudson auditor
RE
02:33aFERREXPO : Appointment of Auditor
PU
06/13FERREXPO PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/10FERREXPO : Results of AGM
AQ
06/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 marks best week in four months; buyout offer li..
RE
06/07FERREXPO : Results of AGM
PU
06/07FERREXPO : sees higher profit, continues review of charity donations
RE
06/07FERREXPO : 2019 AGM Statement and Board Appointment
PU
05/02FERREXPO PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/30FERREXPO : Publication of 2018 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 580 M
EBIT 2019 651 M
Net income 2019 482 M
Debt 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 7,17%
P/E ratio 2019 4,32x
P/E ratio 2020 5,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 2 076 M
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,85  $
Last Close Price 3,54  $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantin Valentinovich Zhevago Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Charles Burrard Lucas Non-Executive Chairman
James North Group Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Mawe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bert Nacken Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERREXPO PLC44.41%2 076
VALE5.20%72 034
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED118.38%19 613
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.89.30%11 777
NMDC LTD18.64%5 102
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION44.47%1 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About