Ferrexpo : Appointment of interim Company Secretary

21 December 2018

FERREXPO plc

('Ferrexpo' or the 'Group')

Appointment of interim Company Secretary

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), Ferrexpo announces that Chris Mawe, the Chief Financial Officer of Ferrexpo, has been appointed as the interim Company Secretary following the departure of the previous Company Secretary.

Ferrexpo expects to appoint a new interim Company Secretary in January 2019, following which Chris Mawe will cease to be the interim Company Secretary.

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2017, the Group sold 10.5 million tonnes of pellets ranking it as the 3rdlargest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8.5%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Vietnam. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com