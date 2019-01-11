Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ferrexpo Plc    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC (FXPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 11:35:05 am
204 GBp   +0.74%
2018FERREXPO PLC : quaterly sales release
2018FERREXPO PLC : half-yearly sales release
2018FERREXPO PLC : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrexpo : Appointment of interim Company Secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 11:34am EST

Further to the announcement made on 21 December 2018, Brian McLelland has been appointed interim Company Secretary as of 10 January 2019. As such Chris Mawe is no longer performing the role of interim Company Secretary.

For further information contact:

Ferrexpo:
Ingrid McMahon
+44 207 389 8304

Maitland:
James Isola
+44 207 379 5151

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2017, the Group produced 10.4 million tonnes of pellets ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8.5%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Vietnam. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com

Disclaimer

Ferrexpo plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 16:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERREXPO PLC
11:34aFERREXPO : Interim Company Secretary
PU
11:34aFERREXPO : Appointment of interim Company Secretary
PU
01/09FERREXPO : boosts production, sales volumes fall on logistical issues
AQ
01/08FERREXPO : Production Report for Q4 2018'
PU
2018FERREXPO : Appointment of interim Company Secretary
PU
2018FERREXPO PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018FERREXPO : Interim Special Dividend Declaration
PU
2018FERREXPO : Special dividend
PU
2018FERREXPO : Production Report for Q3 2018
PU
2018FERREXPO PLC : quaterly sales release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 265 M
EBIT 2018 413 M
Net income 2018 310 M
Debt 2018 297 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 4,85
P/E ratio 2019 4,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 1 519 M
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,95 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantin Valentinovich Zhevago Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Charles Burrard Lucas Non-Executive Chairman
James North Group Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Mawe CFO, Executive Director & Secretary
Bert Nacken Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERREXPO PLC4.03%1 520
VALE4.02%77 086
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED9.07%10 221
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.1.98%6 530
NMDC LTD-5.94%4 118
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION1.57%1 176
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.