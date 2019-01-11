Ferrexpo : Interim Company Secretary

11 January 2019

FERREXPO plc

('Ferrexpo' or the 'Group')

Appointment of interim Company Secretary

Further to the announcement made on 21 December 2018, Brian McLelland has been appointed interim Company Secretary as of 10 January 2019. As such Chris Mawe is no longer performing the role of interim Company Secretary.

For further information contact:

Ferrexpo:

Ingrid McMahon

+44 207 389 8304

Maitland:

James Isola

+44 207 379 5151

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2017, the Group produced 10.4 million tonnes of pellets ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8.5%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Vietnam. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com