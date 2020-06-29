Ferrexpo : Report on Payments to Governments

29 June 2020

Ferrexpo plc

('Ferrexpo', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2019

Ferrexpo today provides information in accordance with DTR 4.3A in respect of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries to governments for the year ended 31 December 2019 and in compliance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014, as amended (the Regulations).

2019 Production entitlements Taxes

paid Royalties paid Dividends paid Bonuses paid Licenses and concessions paid Infrastructure improvements paid Total (US$'000) Ukraine State treasury: State budget - 68,389 17,808 - - - - 86,197 State treasury: Regional budget - 9,207 6,360 - - - - 15,567 State treasury: Local budget - 4,580 1,272 - - - - 5,852 Total Ukraine - 82,176 25,440 - - - - 107,616 Grand Total - 82,176 25,440 - - - - 107,616

Basis of preparation:

1. The Company regards payments relating to the Group's mining operations in Ukraine as interconnected projects for the purposes of the Regulations. 2. Taxes paid include taxes levied on the income, production or profits of companies but excludes any taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. 3. Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated at the average foreign exchange rate for the relevant month.

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2019, the Group produced 10.5 million tonnes of pellets, compared to 10.6 million tonnes in 2018, ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Hungary, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com