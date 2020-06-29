Log in
Ferrexpo : Report on Payments to Governments

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

29 June 2020

Ferrexpo plc

('Ferrexpo', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2019

Ferrexpo today provides information in accordance with DTR 4.3A in respect of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries to governments for the year ended 31 December 2019 and in compliance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014, as amended (the Regulations).

2019

Production entitlements

Taxes
paid

Royalties

paid

Dividends paid

Bonuses

paid

Licenses and concessions paid

Infrastructure improvements paid

Total

(US$'000)

Ukraine

State treasury: State budget

-

68,389

17,808

-

-

-

-

86,197

State treasury: Regional budget

-

9,207

6,360

-

-

-

-

15,567

State treasury: Local budget

-

4,580

1,272

-

-

-

-

5,852

Total Ukraine

-

82,176

25,440

-

-

-

-

107,616

Grand Total

-

82,176

25,440

-

-

-

-

107,616

Basis of preparation:

1. The Company regards payments relating to the Group's mining operations in Ukraine as interconnected projects for the purposes of the Regulations.2. Taxes paid include taxes levied on the income, production or profits of companies but excludes any taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.3. Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated at the average foreign exchange rate for the relevant month.

This report is available for download at www.ferrexpo.com.

For further information contact:

Ferrexpo:

Rob Simmons

+44 207 389 8305

Maitland:

James Isola

+44 207 379 5151

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2019, the Group produced 10.5 million tonnes of pellets, compared to 10.6 million tonnes in 2018, ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Hungary, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com

Disclaimer

Ferrexpo plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:03 UTC
