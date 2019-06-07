Ferrexpo : Results of AGM

The results of voting at Ferrexpo's annual general meeting held today, 7 June 2019, are summarised below. All Resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were carried.

As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under Listing Rule 9.2.2E, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (i.e. shareholders of the Company who are entitled to vote on the election of Directors and who are not controlling shareholders) and a majority of all shareholders (including the majority shareholder). In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of Vitalii Lisovenko and are set out below.

For/Discretion Against Total votes cast Votes withheld1 Resolution No. of votes % of votes cast2 No. of votes % of votes cast2 No. of votes No. of votes 1. To receive the 2018 Report and Accounts 327,515,510 66.69 163,562,093 33.31 491,077,603 633,499 2. To approve the Remuneration Report (apart from the remuneration policy) 484,428,472 98.71 6,348,979 1.29 490,777,451 933,652 3. To approve the 6.6 US cents final dividend 490,376,871 99.73 1,326,632 0.27 491,703,503 7,600 4. To elect Lucio Genovese as a director 478,756,022 97.37 12,946,281 2.63 491,702,303 8,800 5. To re-elect Vitalii Lisovenko as a director All 449,898,269 93.85 29,470,347 6.15 479,368,616 12,342,486 Independent 153,820,325 83.92 29,470,347 16.08 183,290,672 12,342,486 6. To re-elect Stephen Lucas as a director 440,371,710 91.69 39,922,958 8.31 480,294,668 11,416,434 7. To re-elect Christopher Mawe as a director 453,318,319 94.77 25,016,936 5.23 478,335,255 13,375,848 8. To re-elect Kostyantin Zhevago as a director 448,196,940 93.70 30,137,502 6.30 478,334,442 13,376,660 9. To authorise the directors to allot shares 489,923,996 99.64 1,779,507 0.36 491,703,503 7,600 10. To empower the directors to disapply pre-emption rights 490,385,200 99.74 1,288,303 0.26 491,673,503 37,600 11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 481,795,693 98.47 7,510,621 1.53 489,306,314 2,404,788 12. To approve a 14 clear days' notice period for a general meeting other than an AGM 481,242,870 97.87 10,459,633 2.13 491,702,503 8,600

1. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution

2. Excluding votes withheld

We have engaged with a number of our shareholders in recent weeks concerning all resolutions and would like to thank them for giving us the opportunity to speak to them ahead of our AGM. We note the result of Resolution 1 (To receive the 2018 Report and Accounts) with disappointment but are pleased that the majority of our shareholders, including the Company's major shareholders, were supportive in their vote. The Board takes the views of shareholders extremely seriously, and we will continue to engage with all shareholders on this subject going forward to better understand the reasons behind the vote result. The Chairman welcomes the opportunity to discuss the outcome of the votes with any shareholder who wishes to do so.

As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 588,624,142 Ordinary Shares carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 588,624,142.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, Ferrexpo plc has submitted a copy of the resolutions dealing with the special business put to shareholders at the AGM today to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2018, the Group produced 10.6 million tonnes of pellets, a 2% increase compared to 2017, ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com