Ferrexpo : Results of AGM

The results of voting at Ferrexpo's annual general meeting held today, 7 June 2019, are summarised below. All Resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were carried.
As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under Listing Rule 9.2.2E, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (i.e. shareholders of the Company who are entitled to vote on the election of Directors and who are not controlling shareholders) and a majority of all shareholders (including the majority shareholder). In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of Vitalii Lisovenko and are set out below.
For/Discretion
Against
Total votes cast
Votes withheld1
Resolution
No. of votes
% of votes cast2
No. of votes
% of votes cast2
No. of votes
No. of votes
1. To receive the 2018 Report and Accounts
327,515,510
66.69
163,562,093
33.31
491,077,603
633,499
2. To approve the Remuneration Report (apart from the remuneration policy)
484,428,472
98.71
6,348,979
1.29
490,777,451
933,652
3. To approve the 6.6 US cents final dividend
490,376,871
99.73
1,326,632
0.27
491,703,503
7,600
4. To elect Lucio Genovese as a director
478,756,022
97.37
12,946,281
2.63
491,702,303
8,800
5. To re-elect Vitalii Lisovenko as a director
All
449,898,269
93.85
29,470,347
6.15
479,368,616
12,342,486
Independent
153,820,325
83.92
29,470,347
16.08
183,290,672
12,342,486
6. To re-elect Stephen Lucas as a director
440,371,710
91.69
39,922,958
8.31
480,294,668
11,416,434
7. To re-elect Christopher Mawe as a director
453,318,319
94.77
25,016,936
5.23
478,335,255
13,375,848
8. To re-elect Kostyantin Zhevago as a director
448,196,940
93.70
30,137,502
6.30
478,334,442
13,376,660
9. To authorise the directors to allot shares
489,923,996
99.64
1,779,507
0.36
491,703,503
7,600
10. To empower the directors to disapply pre-emption rights
490,385,200
99.74
1,288,303
0.26
491,673,503
37,600
11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
481,795,693
98.47
7,510,621
1.53
489,306,314
2,404,788
12. To approve a 14 clear days' notice period for a general meeting other than an AGM
481,242,870
97.87
10,459,633
2.13
491,702,503
8,600
1. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution
2. Excluding votes withheld
We have engaged with a number of our shareholders in recent weeks concerning all resolutions and would like to thank them for giving us the opportunity to speak to them ahead of our AGM. We note the result of Resolution 1 (To receive the 2018 Report and Accounts) with disappointment but are pleased that the majority of our shareholders, including the Company's major shareholders, were supportive in their vote. The Board takes the views of shareholders extremely seriously, and we will continue to engage with all shareholders on this subject going forward to better understand the reasons behind the vote result. The Chairman welcomes the opportunity to discuss the outcome of the votes with any shareholder who wishes to do so.
As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 588,624,142 Ordinary Shares carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 588,624,142.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, Ferrexpo plc has submitted a copy of the resolutions dealing with the special business put to shareholders at the AGM today to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
Notes to Editors:
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2018, the Group produced 10.6 million tonnes of pellets, a 2% increase compared to 2017, ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com