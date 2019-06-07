Log in
Ferrexpo : Results of AGM

06/07/2019 | 11:33am EDT

The results of voting at Ferrexpo's annual general meeting held today, 7 June 2019, are summarised below. All Resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were carried.

As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under Listing Rule 9.2.2E, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (i.e. shareholders of the Company who are entitled to vote on the election of Directors and who are not controlling shareholders) and a majority of all shareholders (including the majority shareholder). In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of Vitalii Lisovenko and are set out below.

For/Discretion

Against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld1

Resolution

No. of votes

% of votes cast2

No. of votes

% of votes cast2

No. of votes

No. of votes

1. To receive the 2018 Report and Accounts

327,515,510

66.69

163,562,093

33.31

491,077,603

633,499

2. To approve the Remuneration Report (apart from the remuneration policy)

484,428,472

98.71

6,348,979

1.29

490,777,451

933,652

3. To approve the 6.6 US cents final dividend

490,376,871

99.73

1,326,632

0.27

491,703,503

7,600

4. To elect Lucio Genovese as a director

478,756,022

97.37

12,946,281

2.63

491,702,303

8,800

5. To re-elect Vitalii Lisovenko as a director

All

449,898,269

93.85

29,470,347

6.15

479,368,616

12,342,486

Independent

153,820,325

83.92

29,470,347

16.08

183,290,672

12,342,486

6. To re-elect Stephen Lucas as a director

440,371,710

91.69

39,922,958

8.31

480,294,668

11,416,434

7. To re-elect Christopher Mawe as a director

453,318,319

94.77

25,016,936

5.23

478,335,255

13,375,848

8. To re-elect Kostyantin Zhevago as a director

448,196,940

93.70

30,137,502

6.30

478,334,442

13,376,660

9. To authorise the directors to allot shares

489,923,996

99.64

1,779,507

0.36

491,703,503

7,600

10. To empower the directors to disapply pre-emption rights

490,385,200

99.74

1,288,303

0.26

491,673,503

37,600

11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares

481,795,693

98.47

7,510,621

1.53

489,306,314

2,404,788

12. To approve a 14 clear days' notice period for a general meeting other than an AGM

481,242,870

97.87

10,459,633

2.13

491,702,503

8,600

1. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution
2. Excluding votes withheld

We have engaged with a number of our shareholders in recent weeks concerning all resolutions and would like to thank them for giving us the opportunity to speak to them ahead of our AGM. We note the result of Resolution 1 (To receive the 2018 Report and Accounts) with disappointment but are pleased that the majority of our shareholders, including the Company's major shareholders, were supportive in their vote. The Board takes the views of shareholders extremely seriously, and we will continue to engage with all shareholders on this subject going forward to better understand the reasons behind the vote result. The Chairman welcomes the opportunity to discuss the outcome of the votes with any shareholder who wishes to do so.

As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 588,624,142 Ordinary Shares carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 588,624,142.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, Ferrexpo plc has submitted a copy of the resolutions dealing with the special business put to shareholders at the AGM today to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

For further information contact:

Ferrexpo:
Ingrid McMahon +44 207 389 8304

Maitland:
James Isola +44 207 379 5151

Notes to Editors:

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for 40 years. Ferrexpo's resource base is one of the largest iron ore deposits in the world. In 2018, the Group produced 10.6 million tonnes of pellets, a 2% increase compared to 2017, ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8%. Ferrexpo has a diversified customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and America. Ferrexpo has a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FXPO. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com

Disclaimer

Ferrexpo plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 15:32:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 479 M
EBIT 2019 619 M
Net income 2019 475 M
Debt 2019 167 M
Yield 2019 6,55%
P/E ratio 2019 3,87
P/E ratio 2020 4,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 1 783 M
Income Statement Evolution
