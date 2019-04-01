Ferrexpo : delays results again as charity investigation continues

Log in
04/01/2019 | 02:56am EDT

(Reuters) - Ukraine-focussed iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo on Monday again delayed the publication of full-year results to the end of April, while it awaits further progress in an independent investigation on possible misuse of charitable donations.

Ferrexpo said last month it was delaying the results until April 3 after preliminary work by its auditors found discrepancies in the application of funds by Blooming Land, which coordinates Ferrexpo's Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The company said on Monday it had made progress in receiving explanations regarding the differences contained on the bank statements and also received third party evidence and governmental confirmations to explain some of the possible discrepancies in the use of funds by the charity.

"The IRC (Independent Review Committee) is undertaking further work to corroborate the above explanations and evidence," the company said.

"At the current time, the board cannot guarantee that the review will be complete by the publication of its full year results, or will complete favourably," it added.

Ferrexpo now expects to publish its results on or before April 25.

(This story corrects previous delay in second paragraph.)

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 262 M
EBIT 2018 409 M
Net income 2018 306 M
Debt 2018 301 M
Yield 2018 4,10%
P/E ratio 2018 6,08
P/E ratio 2019 4,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 1 899 M
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantin Valentinovich Zhevago Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Charles Burrard Lucas Non-Executive Chairman
James North Group Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Mawe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bert Nacken Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERREXPO PLC27.20%1 899
VALE-0.14%68 591
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED69.69%15 488
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.57.28%9 570
NMDC LTD7.85%4 623
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION21.20%1 409
