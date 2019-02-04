Ferrexpo : forecasts lower 2018 earnings, begins review of CSR partner

The company now expects full-year core earnings to be about $500 million (382.2 million pounds), compared with $551 million reported last year. In January, Ferrexpo had said it was facing lower shipment volumes and higher production costs.

The company, which has major assets in Ukraine, said bank statements of the charity Blooming Land, which was set up mainly to coordinate its corporate social responsibility programme, "contained as yet unexplained discrepancies".

Shares of the company are expected to open 3 percent to 8 percent lower in the London Stock Exchange, according to traders.

