FERREXPO PLC    FXPO   GB00B1XH2C03

FERREXPO PLC (FXPO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/04 04:02:22 am
243.35 GBp   -7.15%
Ferrexpo : forecasts lower 2018 earnings, begins review of CSR partner

02/04/2019

(Reuters) - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc on Monday forecast 2018 core earnings below last year and said an ongoing review of statements of a charitable foundation in Ukraine to which it made donations may affect its books.

The company now expects full-year core earnings to be about $500 million (382.2 million pounds), compared with $551 million reported last year. In January, Ferrexpo had said it was facing lower shipment volumes and higher production costs.

The company, which has major assets in Ukraine, said bank statements of the charity Blooming Land, which was set up mainly to coordinate its corporate social responsibility programme, "contained as yet unexplained discrepancies".

Shares of the company are expected to open 3 percent to 8 percent lower in the London Stock Exchange, according to traders.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 264 M
EBIT 2018 409 M
Net income 2018 308 M
Debt 2018 297 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 6,44
P/E ratio 2019 5,82
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 2 018 M
Chart FERREXPO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferrexpo Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERREXPO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,23 $
Spread / Average Target -5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantin Valentinovich Zhevago Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Charles Burrard Lucas Non-Executive Chairman
James North Group Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Mawe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bert Nacken Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERREXPO PLC34.65%2 021
VALE-9.35%66 785
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED39.38%13 076
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.24.50%8 244
NMDC LTD-1.55%4 222
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION24.22%1 471
