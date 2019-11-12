Ferro : Q3 Earnings Presentation

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of uncertainties, unknown risks, and other factors concerning the Company's operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company's future financial performance include the following: demand in the industries into which Ferro sells its products may be unpredictable, cyclical, or heavily influenced by consumer spending; Ferro's ability to successfully implement and/or administer its optimization initiatives, including its restructuring programs, and to produce the desired results; currency conversion rates and economic, social, political, and regulatory conditions in the U.S. and around the world; Ferro's ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions, effectively integrate the businesses and achieve the expected synergies as well as the acquisitions being accretive and Ferro achieving the expected returns on invested capital; the effectiveness of the Company's efforts to improve operating margins through sales growth, price increases, productivity gains, and improved purchasing techniques; Ferro's ability to successfully introduce new products or enter into new growth markets; the impact of interruption, damage to, failure, or compromise of the Company's information systems; restrictive covenants in the Company's credit facilities could affect its strategic initiatives and liquidity; Ferro's ability to access capital markets, borrowings, or financial transactions; the availability of reliable sources of energy and raw materials at a reasonable cost; increasingly aggressive domestic and foreign governmental regulations on hazardous materials and regulations affecting health, safety and the environment; competitive factors, including intense price competition; Ferro's ability to protect its intellectual property, including trade secrets, or to successfully resolve claims of infringement brought against it; sale of products and materials into highly regulated industries; the impact of operating hazards and investments made in order to meet stringent environmental, health and safety regulations; limited or no redundancy for certain of the Company's manufacturing facilities and possible interruption of operations at those facilities; management of Ferro's general and administrative expenses; Ferro's multi-jurisdictional tax structure and its ability to reduce its effective tax rate, including the impact of the Company's performance on its ability to utilize significant deferred tax assets; the effectiveness of strategies to increase Ferro's return on invested capital, and the short-term impact that acquisitions may have on return on invested capital; stringent labor and employment laws and relationships with the Company's employees; the impact of requirements to fund employee benefit costs, especially post-retirement costs; implementation of business processes and information systems, including the outsourcing of functions to third parties; risks associated with the manufacture and sale of material into industries making products for sensitive applications; exposure to lawsuits in the normal course of business; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets; Ferro's borrowing costs could be affected adversely by interest rate increases; liens on the Company's assets by its lenders affect its ability to dispose of property and businesses; amount and timing of any repurchase of Ferro's common stock; and other factors affecting the Company's business that are beyond its control, including disasters, accidents and governmental actions.
The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations.
This presentation contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events information or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation. Additional information regarding these risks can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Also, this presentation includes certain financial measurers that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the historical non- GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendices included in this presentation. This presentation includes adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow from operations conversion guidance. It is not possible, without unreasonable effort, for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future charges that would be excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow from operations conversion or the potential for other transactions that may impact such guidance. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
2
2019 Third Quarter Summary
GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.16
Adjusted EPS1$0.35
Net Sales declined 7.4% to $365.7 million
Net Sales on a constant currency1basis declined 5.8%
Adjusted Gross Profit of $101.9 million with Gross Profit Margin of 27.9%, an increase of 90 basis points.
Net Income declined 20.2% to $12.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA1declined 8.7% to $58.2 million
RevisedFull-year 2019 guidance for Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA for foreign exchange and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion reaffirmed.
1Note: Non-GAAP measures, see reconciliations in the appendix
Note: Comparative information is relative to prior-year third quarter
3
2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
Dollars in Millions, except for EPS
2
Diluted
Total Net
Gross
Total
EPS
Net Income
GAAP
Sales
Profit
SG&A
(GAAP)
(GAAP)
Q3 2019
$365.7M
$100.3M
$67.7M
$12.8M
$0.16
%
-7.4%
-4.9%
5.3%
-20.2%
-15.8%
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Total Net
Gross
Total
Adjusted
Diluted EPS
Adjusted
Sales
Profit
SG&A
EBITDA
(Non-GAAP)
Q3 2019
$365.7M
cc
$101.9M
cc
cc
$0.35
$57.4M
$58.2M
% cc
cc
-2.7%cc
cc
1
-5.4%1
-5.8%
-4.2%
-8.7%
Note: Non-GAAP measures, see reconciliations in the appendix
1Comparison in nominal currency
Note: Comparative information is relative to prior-year third quarter
2Net Income attributable to Ferro Corporation common shareholders
ccConstant Currency
4
2019 Year to Date Financial Results
Dollars in Millions, except for EPS
2
Diluted
Total Net
Gross
Total
EPS
Net Income
GAAP
Sales
Profit
SG&A
(GAAP)
(GAAP)
YTD
$1,147.2M
$310.4M
$211.4M
$37.3M
$0.45
2019
%
-5.7%
-11.5%
1.9%
-46.0%
-44.4%
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Total Net
Gross
Total
Adjusted
Diluted EPS
Adjusted
Sales
Profit
SG&A
EBITDA
(Non-GAAP)
YTD
cc
cc
cc
$168.8M
$0.91
2019
$1,147.2M
$316.7M
$189.9M
% cc
cc
-7.3%cc
cc
1
-22.2%1
-2.4%
2.8%
-16.8%
Note: Non-GAAP measures, see reconciliations in the appendix
1Comparison in nominal currency
Note: Comparative information is relative to prior-year to date
2Net Income attributable to Ferro Corporation common shareholders
ccConstant Currency
5
2019 Third Quarter Segment Results
Dollars in Millions
Segment
Net Sales
Adjusted Gross Profit
Performance
$162.4M
$35.9M cc
Coatings
Down 6.1%
22.1% GPM
1
Performance
$112.7M
$37.1M cc
Colors & Glass
1
Down 6.8%
32.9% GPM
$90.6M
$29.0M
cc
Color Solutions
1
Down 3.9%
32.0% GPM
1- Adjusted comparison of prior year quarter at constant currency
ccConstant Currency
Note: Non-GAAP measures, see reconciliations in the appendix
6
2019 Year to Date Quarter Segment Results
Dollars in Millions
Segment
Net Sales
Adjusted Gross Profit
Performance
$511.0M
$110.7Mcc
Coatings
Down 4.2%
21.9% GPM
1
Performance
$352.0M
$116.5Mcc
Colors & Glass
1
Down 1.5%
33.0% GPM
$284.2M
$89.1M
cc
Color Solutions
1
Down 3.7%
30.8% GPM
1- Adjusted comparison of prior year to date at constant currency
ccConstant Currency
Note: Non-GAAP measures, see reconciliations in the appendix
7
2019 Full-Year Guidance
Values in Millions except for EPS
Adjusted Free Cash
Flow from
Adjusted
Operations
Adjusted EBITDA
Diluted EPS
Conversion
Updated
$222 to $227M
$1.15 to $1.20
45% - 50%
2019 Guidance
The 2019 guidance assumes no acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, acquisition related professional fees, optimization programs spend, or repurchase of common stock.
Note: The full-year 2019 guidance uses foreign exchange rates as of Sept. 30, 2019, which includes a USD/EUR exchange rate at 1.1.
Ferro is providing Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Operations Conversion guidance on a continuing operations basis. While it is likely that Ferro could incur charges for items excluded from Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Operations conversion such as mark-to-market adjustments of pension and other postretirement benefit obligations, restructuring and impairment charges, and legal and professional expenses related to certain business development activities, it is not possible, without unreasonable effort, to identify the amount or significance of these items or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP net income and cash flow from operating activities. Management does not believe these items to be representative of underlying business performance. Management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Reconciliation of Q3 Reported to Adjusted Financials
Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials
Reconciliation of Q3 Adjusted EBITDA
1. The Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of sales and SG&A are described in the "Reconciliation of Q3 Reported to Adjusted Financials" and "Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials" appendices..
It should be noted that adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). This Non-GAAP financial measure should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and a reconciliation of this financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance.
13
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
For 2019 and 2018, the description of adjustments for cost of sales and SG&A are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Q3 Reported to Adjusted Financials" and "Reconciliation of YTD Reported to Adjusted Financials" appendices. In 2019, the adjustments to "Other expense, net" relate to purchase price adjustments related to an acquisition that is beyond the measurement period. For 2018, the adjustments to "Other expense, net" relate to earn out adjustments related to an acquisition that are beyond the measurement period and a gain recognized on increasing our ownership interest in FMU.
Income tax expense reflects the reported expense, adjusted for adjustments being tax effected at the respective statutory rate where the item originated.
Due to rounding, total earnings per share related to adjustments does not always add to the total adjusted earnings per share.
It should be noted that adjusted diluted earnings per share items is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). ThisNon-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and a reconciliation of this financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented. We believe this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of financial performance.
Ferro Corporation published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 17:29:02 UTC