Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferro Corporation    FOE

FERRO CORPORATION

(FOE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/11 03:59:59 pm
12.36 USD   -1.59%
06:42pFERRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23pFERRO : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
11/01FERRO : Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferro : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:23pm EST

Macro-economic Uncertainties Continued to Pressure Top Line; Gross Profit Margin Improved Over Prior Year; 2019 Guidance Update Revised for Foreign Exchange

Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights *:

  • GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.16
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.35
  • Net Sales declined 7.4% to $365.7 million
  • Net Sales on a constant currency basis declined 5.8%
  • Gross Profit of $100.3 million with Gross Profit Margin of 27.4%, an increase of 70 basis points.
  • Net Income1 declined 20.2% to $12.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA declined 8.7% to $58.2 million
  • Adjusted EPS and EBITDA guidance revised for foreign exchange and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion reaffirmed.

*Comparative information is relative to prior-year third quarter.

1 Net Income attributable to Ferro Corporation common shareholders.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE), a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019. Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Performance Coatings (metal and ceramic coatings), Performance Colors and Glass (glass coatings), and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,900 associates globally and reported 2018 sales of $1.6 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005687/en/

Conference Call

  • Ferro will conduct an investor teleconference at 9:00 a.m. EST Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Investors can access this conference via any of the following:
  • Webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.
  • Live telephone: Call 800-926-7358 within the U.S. or +1 212-231-2937 outside the U.S. Please join the call at least 10 minutes before the start time.
  • Webcast replay: Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2019.
  • Telephone replay: Call 800-633-8284 within the U.S. or +1 402-977-9140 outside the U.S. (for both U.S. and outside the U.S. access code is 21932210).
  • Presentation material and podcast: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors portion of the Company’s website at ferro.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRO CORPORATION
06:42pFERRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23pFERRO : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
11/01FERRO : Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
09/16FERRO : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
09/02Argentines wait at banks to withdraw cash as currency controls kick in
RE
08/15EBRD to invest 25 million euros in Kosovo nickel producer
RE
07/30FERRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30FERRO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/30FERRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
07/30FERRO : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 541 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 73,1 M
Debt 2019 685 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,28x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 1 000 M
Chart FERRO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ferro Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,83  $
Last Close Price 12,20  $
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. Thomas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Peter Bell Group Vice President-Global Operations
Benjamin J Schlater Chief Financial Officer & Group Vice President
Ronald P. Vargo Independent Director
David Aaron Lorber Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRO CORPORATION-19.90%1 000
ECOLAB INC.29.21%55 620
GIVAUDAN25.83%26 525
SIKA AG39.09%22 617
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG34.48%14 782
SYMRISE32.93%12 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group