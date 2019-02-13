Log in
FERRO : Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
01/17FERRO : Updates Full-Year 2018 Guidance
BU
2018FERRO : Reports third quarter 2018 results
AQ
Ferro : Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

02/13/2019 | 04:17pm EST

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 conference call.

Date and time:

  Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
 

Ferro participants:

Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer;

Kevin Cornelius Grant, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 

Dial-in registration:

United States or Canada: 800-698-9012

International: 303-223-2691

Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.

 

Webcast:

The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.

 

Replay:

A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on February 28, 2019, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on March 8, 2019.

 

Replay numbers:

United States or Canada: 800-633-8284

International: 402-977-9140

Passcode: 21916423

 

Webcast replay:

Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, February 28, 2019.

 

Presentation material & podcast:

Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ferro.com

 

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Performance Coatings (metal and ceramic coatings), Performance Colors and Glass (glass coatings), and Color solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,850 associates globally and reported 2017 sales of $1.4 billion.


© Business Wire 2019
