Ferro : Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for
its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 conference call.
|
Date and time:
|
|
Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
Ferro participants:
|
|
Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer;
|
|
|
Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer;
|
|
|
Kevin Cornelius Grant, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate
Communications
|
|
|
|
Dial-in registration:
|
|
United States or Canada: 800-698-9012
|
|
|
International: 303-223-2691
|
|
|
Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.
|
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
|
The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the
top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.
|
|
|
|
Replay:
|
|
A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on
February 28, 2019, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on March 8, 2019.
|
|
|
|
Replay numbers:
|
|
United States or Canada: 800-633-8284
|
|
|
International: 402-977-9140
|
|
|
Passcode: 21916423
|
|
|
|
Webcast replay:
|
|
Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com
beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday,
February 28, 2019.
|
|
|
|
Presentation material & podcast:
|
|
Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed
through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ferro.com
|
|
|
About Ferro Corporation
Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com)
is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and
color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal,
ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of
specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and
applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and
construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household
furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments
include: Performance Coatings (metal and ceramic coatings), Performance
Colors and Glass (glass coatings), and Color solutions. Headquartered in
Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,850 associates
globally and reported 2017 sales of $1.4 billion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005752/en/