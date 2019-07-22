Log in
Ferro : Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/22/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2019 conference call.

 

Date and time:

Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

 

 

Ferro participants:

Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Cornelius Grant, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 

 

Dial-in registration:

United States or Canada: 888-223-4641
International: 303-223-4365
Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.

 

 

Webcast:

The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.

 

 

Replay:

A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on July 31, 2019, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on August 7, 2019.

 

 

Replay numbers:

United States or Canada: 800-633-8284
International: 402-977-9140
Passcode: 21927407

 

 

Webcast replay:

Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

 

 

Presentation material & podcast:

Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ferro.com.

 

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Performance Coatings (metal and ceramic coatings), Performance Colors and Glass (glass coatings), and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,870 associates globally and reported 2018 sales of $1.6 billion.


© Business Wire 2019
