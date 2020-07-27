Ferro : Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2020 conference call.

Date and time: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Ferro participants: Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Cornelius Grant, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Dial-in registration: United States or Canada: 800-735-5968 International: 212-231-2904 Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time. Webcast: The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com. Replay: A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on August, 5 2020, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on August 12, 2020. Replay numbers: United States or Canada: 800-633-8284 International: 402-977-9140 Passcode: 21966876 Webcast replay: Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Presentation material & podcast: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ferro.com.

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,744 associates globally and reported 2019 sales of $1.0 billion. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.

