Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferro Corporation    FOE

FERRO CORPORATION

(FOE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferro : Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2020 conference call.

Date and time:

Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

Ferro participants:

Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Cornelius Grant, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 

Dial-in registration:

United States or Canada: 800-735-5968

International: 212-231-2904

Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.

 

Webcast:

The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.

 

Replay:

A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on August, 5 2020, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on August 12, 2020.

 

Replay numbers:

United States or Canada: 800-633-8284

International: 402-977-9140

Passcode: 21966876

 

Webcast replay:

Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

 

Presentation material & podcast:

Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ferro.com.

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,744 associates globally and reported 2019 sales of $1.0 billion. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FERRO CORPORATION
05:01pFERRO : Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06/24FERRO : Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Industrials & Materials Summit
PU
06/24FERRO : BMO Capital Markets 2020 Chemicals & Packaging Conference
PU
05/28FERRO CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13FERRO : Reports Strong First Quarter 2020 Profitability
AQ
05/12FERRO : Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05/11FERRO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11FERRO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
05/11FERRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/11FERRO : Reports Strong First Quarter 2020 Profitability
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 937 M - -
Net income 2020 44,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 974 M 974 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 922
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart FERRO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ferro Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,40 $
Last Close Price 11,84 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter T. Thomas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Peter Bell Group Vice President-Global Operations
Benjamin J Schlater Chief Financial Officer & Group Vice President
Ronald P. Vargo Independent Director
David Aaron Lorber Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRO CORPORATION-20.16%974
ECOLAB INC.8.85%59 768
GIVAUDAN SA24.32%37 705
SIKA AG11.63%31 198
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG25.29%20 225
SYMRISE AG14.98%16 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group