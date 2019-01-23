Log in
FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM)
FERROGLOBE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Ferroglobe PLC To Contact The Firm

01/23/2019

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ferroglobe PLC ("Ferroglobe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSM).

If you invested in Ferroglobe stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/GSM. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 156 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 95,3 M
Debt 2018 445 M
Yield 2018 2,65%
P/E ratio 2018 4,07
P/E ratio 2019 26,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 389 M
Technical analysis trends FERROGLOBE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Larrea Paguaga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco Javier López Madrid Executive Chairman
Phillip Murnane Chief Financial Officer
Greger Hamilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Javier Monzón de Cáceres Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROGLOBE PLC42.14%389
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%31 674
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP3.38%24 591
CHINA MOLYBDENUM2.66%11 503
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.16%8 392
BOLIDEN11.34%6 486
