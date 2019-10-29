Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ferroglobe PLC    GSM   GB00BYW6GV68

FERROGLOBE PLC

(GSM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferroglobe Appoints Beatriz García-Cos Muntañola Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:11am EDT

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloy producer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Beatriz García-Cos Muntañola as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective October 17, 2019.

Ms. García-Cos has over two decades of experience as a senior finance professional in multinational companies, including having spent the past seven years as CFO of companies in the metals and mining sector.  She will lead Ferroglobe’s finance strategy and oversee the Company’s financial operations. 

Ms. García-Cos most recently served as Group CFO at Bekaert NV, a leading, global steel wire transformation company, listed on the Belgium Stock Exchange, where she focused on setting and executing financial strategy, as well as leading numerous strategic projects centered on business growth and enhanced operational efficiency.  Prior to Bekaert NV, she was the CFO of the mining division of Trafigura Beheer BV, one of the largest physical commodities trading groups.

Ferroglobe’s Executive Chairman, Javier López Madrid, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Beatriz to our senior management team.  She is an experienced CFO who brings a rigorous approach and discipline to the role. She has extensive experience and expertise in identifying and delivering key initiatives and will support the strategic direction of the Company and provide leadership to our organization.  Beatriz also brings proven transformational capabilities in multinational environments.” Mr. López Madrid added, “She joins us at an ideal time as we continue to streamline our cost structure and focus on a number of cash generation initiatives. On behalf of our board and management, we wish Beatriz all the best in her new role.” 

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy.  The Company is based in London.  For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe Ferroglobe’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Ferroglobe and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Ferroglobe’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent Ferroglobe’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta
EVP – Investor Relations 
Email:  investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERROGLOBE PLC
09:11aFerroglobe Appoints Beatriz García-Cos Muntañola Chief Financial Officer
GL
10/28Globe Specialty Metals Announces Formation of Domestic Trade Coalition
GL
10/11Ferroglobe Announces Closing of $100 Million Asset-Based Revolving Credit Fac..
GL
10/04Ferroglobe Provides Corporate Update
GL
10/01Ferroglobe Amends its Revolving Credit Facility
GL
09/03Ferroglobe Reports Second Quarter Results of 2019
GL
09/03Ferroglobe Completes the Sale of Spanish Hydro Facilities and One Ferroalloys..
GL
08/23Ferroglobe Welcomes Canadian Decision to Maintain Anti-dumping and Countervai..
GL
08/15Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Investor Call for Septe..
GL
06/03Ferroglobe Reports First Quarter Results of 2019
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 659 M
EBIT 2019 -108 M
Net income 2019 -124 M
Debt 2019 292 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,88x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,11x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 109 M
Chart FERROGLOBE PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferroglobe PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROGLOBE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,50  $
Last Close Price 0,64  $
Spread / Highest target 615%
Spread / Average Target 289%
Spread / Lowest Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Larrea Paguaga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco Javier López Madrid Executive Chairman
Benoist Ollivier Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Greger Hamilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Juan Villar-Mir de Fuentes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROGLOBE PLC-59.55%109
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL47.65%43 834
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.33%28 147
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-0.68%14 857
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.03%10 018
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.25.47%9 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group