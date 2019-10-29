Ferroglobe Appoints Beatriz García-Cos Muntañola Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloy producer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Beatriz García-Cos Muntañola as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective October 17, 2019.



Ms. García-Cos has over two decades of experience as a senior finance professional in multinational companies, including having spent the past seven years as CFO of companies in the metals and mining sector. She will lead Ferroglobe’s finance strategy and oversee the Company’s financial operations.

Ms. García-Cos most recently served as Group CFO at Bekaert NV, a leading, global steel wire transformation company, listed on the Belgium Stock Exchange, where she focused on setting and executing financial strategy, as well as leading numerous strategic projects centered on business growth and enhanced operational efficiency. Prior to Bekaert NV, she was the CFO of the mining division of Trafigura Beheer BV, one of the largest physical commodities trading groups.

Ferroglobe’s Executive Chairman, Javier López Madrid, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Beatriz to our senior management team. She is an experienced CFO who brings a rigorous approach and discipline to the role. She has extensive experience and expertise in identifying and delivering key initiatives and will support the strategic direction of the Company and provide leadership to our organization. Beatriz also brings proven transformational capabilities in multinational environments.” Mr. López Madrid added, “She joins us at an ideal time as we continue to streamline our cost structure and focus on a number of cash generation initiatives. On behalf of our board and management, we wish Beatriz all the best in her new role.”

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

