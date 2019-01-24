Ferroglobe : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March
25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ferroglobe PLC
(“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSM)
securities between August 21, 2018 and November 26, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ferroglobe investors have until March
25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On November 26, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $2.9 million
for the third quarter 2018, compared to a net profit of $66.0 million
the prior quarter. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.97
per share, more than 62%, to close at $1.80 per share on November 27,
2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was excess
supply of the Company’s products; (2) that demand for the Company’s
products was declining; (3) that, as a result, the pricing of the
Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) that, as a
result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the
Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased shares of Ferroglobe, you may move the Court no later
than March 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead
plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at
this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and
remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about
this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please
contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
