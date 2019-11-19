Log in
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Investor Call for December 3, 2019

11/19/2019 | 04:31pm EST

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and Ferroglobe's business outlook on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the call for participants in the United States is 877-293-5491 (conference ID 5768864). International callers should dial +1 914-495-8526 (conference ID 5768864). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nkuu92x

Date: December 3, 2019
Time: 9:00 AM EST

Listen via Internet: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nkuu92x

United States: 877-293-5491 (conference ID 5768864)
International: +1 914-495-8526 (conference ID 5768864)

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta, EVP - Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

Louie Toma: +1 774-291-6000
Hayden IR - Managing Director
Email: louie@haydenir.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
