Ferroglobe Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

Q4 2018 results: Sales of $603.5 million, compared to $526.8 million in Q3 2018 and $468.2 million in Q4 2017 Net loss of $(15.2) million compared to a net loss of $(2.9) million in Q3 2018 and a net profit of $6.3 million in Q4 2017 Adjusted net loss attributable to the parent of $(7.0) million compared to an adjusted net profit attributable to the parent of $0.1 million in Q3 2018 and $8.1 million in Q4 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of $32.1 million compared to $45.0 million in Q3 2018 and $53.7 million in Q4 2017

Full Year 2018 results: Sales of $2.27 billion compared to $1.74 billion in 2017 Net income of $83.5 million compared to a net loss of $(5.8) million in 2017 Adjusted net income of $52.1 million compared to $18.5 million in 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of $253.1 million compared to $184.5 million in 2017

Net debt at $428.8 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $510.9 million at the end of the prior quarter

On February 22, 2019, Ferroglobe obtained the consent of its lenders for an amendment to its existing revolving credit agreement

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

Q4 2018 Earnings Highlights

“Volumes were strong in Q4, compensating for some of the weakness we experienced at the end of Q3, while pricing in our main products weakened further as a result of challenging market conditions,” said Pedro Larrea, CEO of Ferroglobe. “Our cash generating initiatives in the second half of 2018 delivered a significantly improved balance sheet at the end of the year.”

In Q4 2018, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(15.2) million, or $(0.08) per share. On an adjusted basis, Q4 2018 net loss was $(7.0) million, or $(0.05) per share.

Q4 2018 reported EBITDA was $27.1 million, down from $45.0 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q4 2018 EBITDA was $32.1 million, down 28.7% from Q3 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $45.0 million. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% for Q4 2018, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% for Q3 2018.

Full Year 2018 Earnings Highlights

For Full Year 2018, Ferroglobe posted a net profit of $83.5 million, or $0.52 per share. On an adjusted basis, Full Year 2018 net profit was $52.1 million, or $0.28 per share.

For the Full Year 2018 reported EBITDA was $296.5 million, up 105.6% from $144.2 million in the prior year. 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $253.1 million, up 37.1% from $184.5 million in 2017. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA margins of 11.1% for Full Year 2018, compared to adjusted EBITDA margins of 10.6% for 2017.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended $,000 (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Revenue $ 603,519 $ 526,838 $ 468,218 $ 2,274,038 $ 1,741,693 Net (loss) profit $ (15,244) $ (2,916) $ 6,280 $ 83,484 $ (5,822) Diluted EPS $ (0.08) $ (0.01) $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ (0.00) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent $ (7,006) $ 77 $ 8,056 $ 52,050 $ 18,516 Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.05) $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.11 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,111 $ 45,042 $ 53,670 $ 253,053 $ 184,533 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.3% 8.5% 11.5% 11.1% 10.6%

Mr. Larrea continued: “Full year 2018 results are the strongest in Ferroglobe’s history, although our performance in the latter half of the year suffered as a result of deteriorating market conditions. We reacted promptly to this change by optimizing our global production platform while maintaining the flexibility to seize opportunities as the market recovers. We have curtailed production in our silicon metal and manganese-based alloys businesses. That said, market conditions remain challenging and we continue to look at further measures to control our costs, improve our financial performace and deliver free cash flow.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow generated by our operations during Q4 2018 was $109.2 million, with working capital decreasing by $84.1 million. Net debt was $428.8 million as of December 31, 2018, significantly down from $510.9 million as of September 30, 2018. Mr. Larrea added: “We have delivered on all our cash generating initiatives in the second half of 2018 and achieved a greater than expected net debt reduction. Through this effort, we have been able to navigate a complex 2018. We added significant new assets in the first half and then encountered deteriorating market conditions in the second half and still ended the year overall with nearly breakeven free cash flow, which includes all cash flows used in investing activities.”

On February 22, 2019, Ferroglobe obtained the consent of its lenders for an amendment to its revolving credit facility that affords the Company additional flexibility under its financial maintenance covenants in the coming quarters. The amendment suspends the existing covenant to maintain a maximum total net leverage ratio during an interim period beginning with the first quarter of 2019 through the first fiscal quarter of 2020, and provides a new covenant to maintain a maximum secured net leverage ratio and a new covenant to maintain a minimum cash liquidity level. The new covenants will be in effect only during the interim period, after which the existing covenant to maintain a maximum total net leverage ratio will be reinstated. The amendment also reduced the aggregate commitments under the revolving credit facility from $250 million to $200 million.

“Our top priority remains focusing on our financial performance and generating cash flow through improvements in operations, reductions in working capital, divestiture of non-core assets, and lowered interest expense,” added Mr. Larrea. “We expect to continue to reduce our net debt through the first half of 2019. The renegotiated terms of our revolving credit facility reinforce the strength of our balance sheet and our ability to face evolving market conditions with confidence.”

Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

The Company notes that the financial results presented for the fourth quarter and for full year 2018 are unaudited and may be subsequently adjusted for items including impairment of long-lived assets such as the assets associated with our solar-grade silicon project. Any subsequent changes, if required, will be reflected in our audited Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Sales

Sales for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $603.5 million were 28.9% higher than sales of $468.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Total shipments in the fourth quarter of 2018 were up 42.1% and the average selling price was down 10.9% versus the same period in the prior year. Sales for the full year 2018 of $2,274 million were up 30.6% compared to $1,742 million for 2017. For the full year, total shipments were up 23.3% and the average selling price was up 5.9% compared with 2017. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the full year benefited from the Company’s manganese-based alloy plants in Mo i Rana (Norway) and Dunkirk (France), acquired on February 1, 2018, albeit partially offset by lower average selling prices.

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Change December 31,

2017 Change December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Change Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 93,364 81,686 14.3% 83,785 11.4% 352,578 325,884 8.2% Silicon-based Alloys 81,197 75,964 6.9% 70,399 15.3% 311,703 283,021 10.1% Manganese-based Alloys 147,445 98,280 50.0% 72,374 103.7% 424,358 274,119 54.8% Total shipments* 322,006 255,930 25.8% 226,558 42.1% 1,088,639 883,024 23.3% Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,429 $ 2,636 -7.9% $ 2,440 -0.5% $ 2,647 $ 2,270 16.6% Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,719 $ 1,802 -4.6% $ 1,741 -1.3% $ 1,845 $ 1,608 14.7% Manganese-based Alloys $ 1,158 $ 1,211 -4.4% $ 1,346 -14.0% $ 1,244 $ 1,327 -6.3% Total* $ 1,668 $ 1,841 -9.4% $ 1,873 -10.9% $ 1,870 $ 1,765 5.9% Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 1.10 $ 1.20 -7.9% $ 1.11 -0.5% $ 1.20 $ 1.03 16.6% Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.78 $ 0.82 -4.6% $ 0.79 -1.3% $ 0.84 $ 0.73 14.7% Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.53 $ 0.55 -4.4% $ 0.61 -14.0% $ 0.56 $ 0.60 -6.3% Total* $ 0.76 $ 0.84 -9.4% $ 0.85 -10.9% $ 0.85 $ 0.80 5.9% * Excludes by-products and other

During Q4 2018, the average selling prices decreased between 4% and 8% for all of our products quarter-over-quarter, reflecting weak overall market conditions. Average selling prices for 2018 are well above 2017 for silicon metal and silicon-based alloys. Manganese-based alloys prices in 2018 have deteriorated significantly despite persistently high ore prices. We expect the relationship between market prices of manganese-based alloys and ore prices to revert to its historical correlation over time.

Sales volumes in Q4 significantly increased as compared to Q3, partly because of delayed shipments at the end of Q3. Activity in full year 2018 has shown healthy growth overall, with volume increases over 2017 of 8% to 10% in silicon metal and silicon-based alloys, respectively. A year-to-year comparison of manganese-based alloys volumes is not meaningful in light of the Company’s acquisition of new manganese-based alloy assets in early 2018.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $445.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase from $284.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily driven by higher volumes and higher input costs for raw materials and energy. Cost of sales was $1,444.8 million for the full year 2018, an increase from $1,043.4 million for the same period in 2017, primarily driven by higher sales and increases in energy and raw material prices, particularly the prices of manganese ore and electrodes.

Staff Costs and Other Operating Expenses

Staff costs and other operating expenses for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2018 were $154.4 million and $625.0 million, respectively compared to $142.2 million and $541.9 million for the corresponding periods in 2017. The increases were primarily related to labour costs for the newly acquired manganese-based alloy plants.

Operating (Loss) Profit

Operating (loss) profit was $(3.0) million and $177.4 million, respectively for the three months and full year periods ended December 31, 2018, compared to an operating loss of $(1.6) million and an operating profit of $39.7 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2017. Included in the full year 2018 was a $37.3 million bargain purchase gain related to the Company’s purchase of manganese-based alloy plants mentioned above. The bargain purchase gain was reduced by $7.4 million in the forth quarter of 2018 as a result of purchase price accounting adjustments.

Net (Loss) Profit Attributable to the Parent

As a result of the various factors described above, we reported a net (loss) attributable to the Parent of $(13.3) million, or $(0.08) per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to a net profit attributable to the Parent of $6.4 million, or $0.04 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. We reported net income attributable to the Parent of $89.5 million, or $0.52 per share, for the full year 2018, compared to a net loss of $(0.7) million, or ($0.00) per share for 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.1 million, or 5.3% of sales, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was lower than adjusted EBITDA of $53.7 million, or 11.5% of sales, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA of $253.1 million, or 11.1% of sales for the full year 2018, was higher than adjusted EBITDA of $184.5 million, or 10.6% of sales for 2017.

Other recent developments

Phillip Murnane has taken a temporary medical leave of absence from his duties as Chief Financial Officer and we expect him to be on leave for the next few weeks. During Phil’s absence, José M. Calvo-Sotelo (Deputy CFO and EVP - Corporate Development of Ferroglobe and former CFO of Grupo FerroAtlántica), is assuming the duties of the CFO.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss) profit per ordinary share, and adjusted (loss) profit are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success.

Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Sales $ 603,519 $ 526,838 $ 468,218 $ 2,274,038 $ 1,741,693 Cost of sales (445,772) (334,526) (284,614) (1,444,793) (1,043,395) Other operating income 25,039 5,701 5,158 46,037 18,199 Staff costs (81,209) (88,668) (87,127) (341,043) (301,963) Other operating expense (73,160) (64,524) (55,052) (283,930) (239,926) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (30,062) (30,750) (23,830) (119,137) (104,529) Bargain purchase gain (7,379) — — 37,254 — Impairment losses (4,435) — (30,859) (4,435) (30,957) Other gain 10,477 221 6,479 13,413 575 Operating (loss) profit (2,982) 14,292 (1,627) 177,404 39,697 Net finance expense (15,676) (13,952) (19,659) (57,196) (61,704) Financial derivatives gain (loss) 1,383 388 (956) 2,838 (6,850) Exchange differences (846) (3,071) 2,500 (11,896) 8,214 (Loss) profit before tax (18,121) (2,343) (19,742) 111,150 (20,643) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,877 (573) 26,022 (27,666) 14,821 (Loss) profit for the period (15,244) (2,916) 6,280 83,484 (5,822) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,895 1,671 84 6,040 5,144 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (13,349) $ (1,245) $ 6,364 $ 89,524 $ (678) EBITDA $ 27,080 $ 45,042 $ 22,203 $ 296,541 $ 144,226 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,111 $ 45,042 $ 53,670 $ 253,053 $ 184,533 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 170,183 171,935 171,953 171,406 171,949 Diluted 170,183 171,935 172,128 171,530 171,949 (Loss) profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.08) $ (0.01) $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ (0.00) Diluted $ (0.08) $ (0.01) $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ (0.00)

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 202,848 $ 204,264 $ 205,287 Other intangible assets 65,850 55,997 58,658 Property, plant and equipment 929,421 941,780 917,974 Non-current financial assets 72,865 88,199 89,315 Deferred tax assets 3,304 6,679 5,273 Non-current receivables from related parties 2,288 2,315 2,400 Other non-current assets 16,887 18,206 30,059 Total non-current assets 1,293,463 1,317,440 1,308,966 Current assets Inventories 459,257 554,676 361,231 Trade and other receivables 156,781 142,233 111,463 Current receivables from related parties 14,226 5,571 4,572 Current income tax assets 27,517 15,848 17,158 Current financial assets — 2 2,469 Other current assets 8,315 12,898 9,926 Cash and cash equivalents 216,562 131,671 184,472 Total current assets 882,658 862,899 691,291 Total assets $ 2,176,121 $ 2,180,339 $ 2,000,257 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 943,788 $ 987,388 $ 937,758 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 1,434 4,336 3,172 Provisions 75,750 78,846 82,397 Bank borrowings 132,821 133,056 — Obligations under finance leases 53,472 57,389 69,713 Debt instruments 341,657 341,102 339,332 Other financial liabilities 32,788 39,867 49,011 Other non-current liabilities 30,369 20,367 3,536 Deferred tax liabilities 68,569 67,513 65,142 Total non-current liabilities 736,860 742,476 612,303 Current liabilities Provisions 40,586 24,308 33,095 Bank borrowings 8,191 1,341 1,003 Obligations under finance leases 12,999 13,019 12,920 Debt instruments 10,937 2,734 10,938 Other financial liabilities 52,524 54,027 88,420 Payables to related parties 11,128 12,273 12,973 Trade and other payables 256,823 253,591 192,859 Current income tax liabilities 1,826 6,435 7,419 Other current liabilities 100,459 82,747 90,569 Total current liabilities 495,473 450,475 450,196 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,176,121 $ 2,180,339 $ 2,000,257

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss) profit for the period $ (15,244) $ (2,916) $ 83,484 $ (5,822) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense (2,877) 573 27,666 (14,821) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 30,062 30,750 119,137 104,529 Net finance expense 15,676 13,952 57,196 61,704 Financial derivatives (gain) loss (1,383) (388) (2,838) 6,850 Exchange differences 846 3,071 11,896 (8,214) Impairment losses 4,435 — 4,435 30,957 Bargain purchase gain 7,379 — (37,254) — Share-based compensation 1,016 1,050 2,798 2,405 Other adjustments (10,477) (221) (13,413) (575) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease (increase) in inventories 88,903 (25,666) (103,294) (16,274) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (13,051) 6,224 (26,597) 50,168 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 5,772 (21,213) 55,410 17,613 Other 9,518 10,543 (22,892) (12,251) Income taxes paid (6,983) (5,257) (36,408) (26,764) Interest paid (4,360) (18,400) (43,018) (39,130) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 109,232 (7,898) 76,308 150,375 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments due to investments: Other intangible assets (240) (149) (3,313) (811) Property, plant and equipment (30,239) (25,696) (108,244) (74,616) Other — — (8) (343) Disposals: Other non-current assets — — 12,734 — Other — 947 6,861 — Acquisition of subsidiary — — (20,379) — Disposal of subsidiary 20,533 — 20,533 — Interest and finance income received 843 638 3,833 952 Net cash used by investing activities (9,103) (24,260) (87,983) (74,818) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — (10,321) (20,642) — Payment for debt issuance costs (429) — (4,905) (16,765) Repayment of other financial liabilities — — (33,096) — Proceeds from debt issuance — — — 350,000 Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: Borrowings 6,882 25,286 252,200 31,455 Payments — — (106,514) (453,948) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — 240 180 Other amounts paid due to financing activities (3,177) (3,067) (13,879) (24,319) Payments to acquire or redeem own shares (16,598) (3,502) (20,100) — Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (13,322) 8,396 53,304 (113,397) Total net cash flows for the period 86,807 (23,762) 41,629 (37,840) Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 131,671 155,984 184,472 196,982 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies (1,916) (551) (9,539) 25,330 Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 216,562 $ 131,671 $ 216,562 $ 184,472

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (13,349) $ (1,245) $ 6,364 $ 89,524 $ (678) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,895) (1,671) (84) (6,040) (5,144) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,877) 573 (26,022) 27,666 (14,821) Net finance expense 15,676 13,952 19,659 57,196 61,704 Financial derivatives (gain) loss (1,383) (388) 956 (2,838) 6,850 Exchange differences 846 3,071 (2,500) 11,896 (8,214) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 30,062 30,750 23,830 119,137 104,529 EBITDA 27,080 45,042 22,203 296,541 144,226 Non-controlling interest settlement — — — — 1,751 Power credit — — — — (3,696) Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations — — — — 2,608 Accrual of contingent liabilities — — 6,044 — 12,444 Impairment loss 8,255 — 30,618 8,255 30,618 Business interruption — — — — (1,980) Revaluation of biological assets 1,144 — (5,195) 1,144 (5,195) Step-up valuation adjustment — — — — 3,757 Bargain purchase gain 7,379 — — (37,254) — Gain on sale of hydro plant assets (11,747) — — (11,747) — Share-based compensation — — — (3,886) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,111 $ 45,042 $ 53,670 $ 253,053 $ 184,533

Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (13,349) $ (1,245) $ 6,364 $ 89,524 $ (678) Tax rate adjustment 2,922 1,322 (19,705) (7,902) (8,215) Non-controlling interest settlement — — — — 1,191 Power credit — — — — (2,513) Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations — — — — 1,773 Accrual of contingent liabilities — — 4,110 — 8,462 Impairment loss 5,613 — 20,820 5,613 20,820 Business interruption — — — — (1,346) Revaluation of biological assets 778 — (3,533) 778 (3,533) Step-up valuation adjustment — — — — 2,555 Bargain purchase gain 5,018 — — (25,333) — Gain on sale of hydro plant assets (7,988) — — (7,988) — Share-based compensation — — — (2,642) — Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (7,006) $ 77 $ 8,056 $ 52,050 $ 18,516

Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per share: