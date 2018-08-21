Ferroglobe Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2018
08/21/2018 | 10:28pm CEST
Sales of $583 Million; Net Profit of $66 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $86 Million
Sales of $583.0 million, an increase of 4.0% from $560.7 million in Q1 2018
Net profit of $66.0 million, or $0.39 on a fully diluted per share basis, a 85.4% increase from a net profit of $35.6 million, or $0.21 per share, in the prior quarter. Adjusted net profit of $25.7 million, or $0.14 on a fully diluted per share basis, a 22.9% decrease compared to adjusted net profit of $33.3 million, or $0.19 on a fully diluted per share basis, in the prior quarter
Reported EBITDA of $130.9 million, an increase of 40.0% compared to reported EBITDA of $93.5 million in Q1 2018
Adjusted EBITDA of $86.3 million, a decrease of 3.7% compared to $89.6 million adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2018.
LONDON, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon-and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, today announced results for the second quarter of 2018.
In Q2 2018, Ferroglobe posted a net profit of $66.0 million, or $0.39 per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2018 net profit was $25.7 million, or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis.
Q2 2018 reported EBITDA was $130.9 million, up from $93.5 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2018 EBITDA was $86.3 million, down 3.7% from Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $89.6 million. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8% for Q2 2018, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% for Q1 2018. Year-to-date (H1 2018) adjusted EBITDA was $175.9 million, up 135% from the same period in 2017.
The differences between reported and adjusted figures derive from the bargain purchase gain that has been recorded as a result of the Company’s acquisition of manganese alloys plants at Mo I Rana, Norway and Dunkirk, France.
During the second quarter, cash flow used for operations was $4.6 million, with working capital increasing by $70.0 million during the period. As a consequence, net debt was $475.3 million as of June 30, 2018, up from $449.3 million as of March 31, 2018.
Sales in Q2 2018 totaled $583.0 million, up 4.0% from $560.7 million in Q1 2018. During Q2 2018, the average selling prices for:
Silicon metal increased by 0.4% to $2,773/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $2,762/MT in Q1 2018;
Silicon-based alloys decreased by 2.4% to $1,908/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $1,956/MT in Q1 2018; and
Manganese-based alloys decreased by 5.2% to $1,304/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $1,375/MT in Q1 2018.
While sales volumes of:
Silicon metal experienced a 6.2% decrease quarter-over-quarter,
Silicon-based alloys experienced a 2.5% increase quarter-over-quarter, and
Manganese-based alloys experienced a 51.0% increase quarter-over-quarter.
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Shipments in metric tons:
Silicon Metal
85,913
91,615
82,881
177,528
158,634
Silicon-based Alloys
78,214
76,328
70,913
154,542
146,299
Manganese-based Alloys
107,457
71,176
64,403
178,633
128,103
Total shipments*
271,584
239,119
218,197
510,703
433,036
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Average selling price ($/MT):
Silicon Metal
$
2,773
$
2,762
$
2,210
$
2,767
$
2,148
Silicon-based Alloys
$
1,908
$
1,956
$
1,586
$
1,932
$
1,528
Manganese-based Alloys
$
1,304
$
1,375
$
1,308
$
1,332
$
1,303
Total*
$
1,943
$
2,092
$
1,741
$
2,013
$
1,688
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Average selling price ($/lb.):
Silicon Metal
$
1.26
$
1.25
$
1.00
$
1.26
$
0.97
Silicon-based Alloys
$
0.87
$
0.89
$
0.72
$
0.88
$
0.69
Manganese-based Alloys
$
0.59
$
0.62
$
0.59
$
0.60
$
0.59
Total*
$
0.88
$
0.95
$
0.79
$
0.91
$
0.77
* Excludes by-products and other
“This was a solid quarter for Ferroglobe, culminating a first half of the year which confirms the improved fundamentals of our business and validates the positive momentum in the markets we are serving,” said Pedro Larrea, CEO of Ferroglobe. “In the year to date we have significantly increased volumes and selling prices and our EBITDA has more than doubled compared with the same period last year. The steel industries in North America and Europe - the main end markets for most of our alloys - are experiencing strong demand and high capacity utilizations in the wake of recent trade protection measures. Prices of our products have remained broadly stable overall, and current supply/demand dynamics in our industry should support continued healthy pricing.”
Cash flow generation impacted by acquisition related working capital
During the second quarter, cash flows used for operations was $4.6 million, the main driver being a working capital increase of $70.0 million during Q2 2018. Approximately half of that increase is from the recently acquired manganese-alloy plants that have built their operating working capital, with a further increase from seasonally high raw materials and finished products inventories in the rest of our operations.
Ferroglobe’s net debt was $475.3 million as of June 30, 2018, up from $449.3 million as of March 31, 2018. The increase in net debt is mainly due to the $70 million working capital increase noted above. Excluding the acquisition impact of the manganese-alloy plants, net debt has decreased by $1.6 million as compared with December 31, 2017.
“We continue to be focused on cash generation and deleveraging the balance sheet,” said Phillip Murnane, Ferroglobe’s CFO. “Although the first half of the year has required meaningful cash investment in working capital for the new manganese assets, we have a rigorous cash generation initiative in place that will provide significant cash flow release in the second half of the year.”
The Company has declared an interim dividend
Ferroglobe’s Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of $0.06 per share, further reflecting its confidence in the underlying strength of Ferroglobe’s business and long-term outlook. The dividend will have a record date of September 5, 2018 and a payment date of September 20, 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
$
67,438
$
36,680
$
2,859
$
104,118
$
(3,695
)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,408
)
(1,066
)
(1,859
)
(2,474
)
(3,420
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
14,302
15,668
(1,949
)
29,970
(3,163
)
Net finance expense
14,412
13,156
14,547
27,568
27,517
Financial derivatives (gain) loss
(2,832
)
1,765
4,071
(1,067
)
4,071
Exchange differences
8,708
(729
)
(7,263
)
7,979
(7,243
)
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs
30,309
28,016
26,401
58,325
53,623
EBITDA
130,929
93,490
36,807
224,419
67,690
Non-controlling interest settlement
—
—
1,751
—
1,751
Power credit
—
—
(3,696
)
—
(3,696
)
Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations
—
—
2,608
—
2,608
Accrual of contingent liabilities
—
—
6,400
—
6,400
Bargain purchase gain
(44,633
)
—
—
(44,633
)
—
Share-based compensation
—
(3,886
)
—
(3,886
)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
86,296
$
89,604
$
43,870
$
175,900
$
74,753
Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
$
67,438
$
36,680
$
2,859
104,118
$
(3,695
)
Tax rate adjustment
(11,404
)
(742
)
(1,645
)
(12,146
)
126
Non-controlling interest settlement
—
—
1,191
—
1,191
Power credit
—
—
(2,513
)
—
(2,513
)
Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations
—
—
1,773
—
1,773
Accrual of contingent liabilities
—
—
4,352
—
4,352
Bargain purchase gain
(30,350
)
—
—
(30,350
)
—
Share-based compensation
—
(2,642
)
—
(2,642
)
—
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent
$
25,684
$
33,296
$
6,017
58,980
$
1,234
Adjusted diluted profit per share:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share
$
0.39
$
0.21
$
0.02
$
0.60
$
(0.02
)
Tax rate adjustment
(0.07
)
—
(0.01
)
(0.07
)
—
Non-controlling interest settlement
—
—
0.01
—
0.01
Power credit
—
—
(0.01
)
—
(0.01
)
Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations
—
—
0.01
—
0.01
Accrual of contingent liabilities
—
—
0.03
—
0.03
Bargain purchase gain
(0.18
)
—
—
(0.18
)
—
Share-based compensation
—
(0.02
)
—
(0.02
)
—
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share
$
0.14
$
0.19
$
0.05
$
0.33
$
0.02
Conference Call
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.
Non-IFRS Measures
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share and adjusted profit (loss) are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success.
Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.