Ferroglobe Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2018

Sales of $583.0 million, an increase of 4.0% from $560.7 million in Q1 2018

Net profit of $66.0 million, or $0.39 on a fully diluted per share basis, a 85.4% increase from a net profit of $35.6 million, or $0.21 per share, in the prior quarter. Adjusted net profit of $25.7 million, or $0.14 on a fully diluted per share basis, a 22.9% decrease compared to adjusted net profit of $33.3 million, or $0.19 on a fully diluted per share basis, in the prior quarter

Reported EBITDA of $130.9 million, an increase of 40.0% compared to reported EBITDA of $93.5 million in Q1 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $86.3 million, a decrease of 3.7% compared to $89.6 million adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2018.

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon-and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, today announced results for the second quarter of 2018.

In Q2 2018, Ferroglobe posted a net profit of $66.0 million, or $0.39 per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2018 net profit was $25.7 million, or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q2 2018 reported EBITDA was $130.9 million, up from $93.5 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2018 EBITDA was $86.3 million, down 3.7% from Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $89.6 million. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8% for Q2 2018, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% for Q1 2018. Year-to-date (H1 2018) adjusted EBITDA was $175.9 million, up 135% from the same period in 2017.

The differences between reported and adjusted figures derive from the bargain purchase gain that has been recorded as a result of the Company’s acquisition of manganese alloys plants at Mo I Rana, Norway and Dunkirk, France.

During the second quarter, cash flow used for operations was $4.6 million, with working capital increasing by $70.0 million during the period. As a consequence, net debt was $475.3 million as of June 30, 2018, up from $449.3 million as of March 31, 2018.

Sales in Q2 2018 totaled $583.0 million, up 4.0% from $560.7 million in Q1 2018. During Q2 2018, the average selling prices for:

Silicon metal increased by 0.4% to $2,773/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $2,762/MT in Q1 2018;

Silicon-based alloys decreased by 2.4% to $1,908/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $1,956/MT in Q1 2018; and

Manganese-based alloys decreased by 5.2% to $1,304/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $1,375/MT in Q1 2018.

While sales volumes of:

Silicon metal experienced a 6.2% decrease quarter-over-quarter,

Silicon-based alloys experienced a 2.5% increase quarter-over-quarter, and

Manganese-based alloys experienced a 51.0% increase quarter-over-quarter.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 85,913 91,615 82,881 177,528 158,634 Silicon-based Alloys 78,214 76,328 70,913 154,542 146,299 Manganese-based Alloys 107,457 71,176 64,403 178,633 128,103 Total shipments* 271,584 239,119 218,197 510,703 433,036 Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,773 $ 2,762 $ 2,210 $ 2,767 $ 2,148 Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,908 $ 1,956 $ 1,586 $ 1,932 $ 1,528 Manganese-based Alloys $ 1,304 $ 1,375 $ 1,308 $ 1,332 $ 1,303 Total* $ 1,943 $ 2,092 $ 1,741 $ 2,013 $ 1,688 Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 1.26 $ 1.25 $ 1.00 $ 1.26 $ 0.97 Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.87 $ 0.89 $ 0.72 $ 0.88 $ 0.69 Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 Total* $ 0.88 $ 0.95 $ 0.79 $ 0.91 $ 0.77

* Excludes by-products and other

“This was a solid quarter for Ferroglobe, culminating a first half of the year which confirms the improved fundamentals of our business and validates the positive momentum in the markets we are serving,” said Pedro Larrea, CEO of Ferroglobe. “In the year to date we have significantly increased volumes and selling prices and our EBITDA has more than doubled compared with the same period last year. The steel industries in North America and Europe - the main end markets for most of our alloys - are experiencing strong demand and high capacity utilizations in the wake of recent trade protection measures. Prices of our products have remained broadly stable overall, and current supply/demand dynamics in our industry should support continued healthy pricing.”

Cash flow generation impacted by acquisition related working capital

During the second quarter, cash flows used for operations was $4.6 million, the main driver being a working capital increase of $70.0 million during Q2 2018. Approximately half of that increase is from the recently acquired manganese-alloy plants that have built their operating working capital, with a further increase from seasonally high raw materials and finished products inventories in the rest of our operations.

Ferroglobe’s net debt was $475.3 million as of June 30, 2018, up from $449.3 million as of March 31, 2018. The increase in net debt is mainly due to the $70 million working capital increase noted above. Excluding the acquisition impact of the manganese-alloy plants, net debt has decreased by $1.6 million as compared with December 31, 2017.

“We continue to be focused on cash generation and deleveraging the balance sheet,” said Phillip Murnane, Ferroglobe’s CFO. “Although the first half of the year has required meaningful cash investment in working capital for the new manganese assets, we have a rigorous cash generation initiative in place that will provide significant cash flow release in the second half of the year.”

The Company has declared an interim dividend

Ferroglobe’s Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of $0.06 per share, further reflecting its confidence in the underlying strength of Ferroglobe’s business and long-term outlook. The dividend will have a record date of September 5, 2018 and a payment date of September 20, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 67,438 $ 36,680 $ 2,859 $ 104,118 $ (3,695 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,408 ) (1,066 ) (1,859 ) (2,474 ) (3,420 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 14,302 15,668 (1,949 ) 29,970 (3,163 ) Net finance expense 14,412 13,156 14,547 27,568 27,517 Financial derivatives (gain) loss (2,832 ) 1,765 4,071 (1,067 ) 4,071 Exchange differences 8,708 (729 ) (7,263 ) 7,979 (7,243 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 30,309 28,016 26,401 58,325 53,623 EBITDA 130,929 93,490 36,807 224,419 67,690 Non-controlling interest settlement — — 1,751 — 1,751 Power credit — — (3,696 ) — (3,696 ) Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations — — 2,608 — 2,608 Accrual of contingent liabilities — — 6,400 — 6,400 Bargain purchase gain (44,633 ) — — (44,633 ) — Share-based compensation — (3,886 ) — (3,886 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,296 $ 89,604 $ 43,870 $ 175,900 $ 74,753

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 67,438 $ 36,680 $ 2,859 104,118 $ (3,695 ) Tax rate adjustment (11,404 ) (742 ) (1,645 ) (12,146 ) 126 Non-controlling interest settlement — — 1,191 — 1,191 Power credit — — (2,513 ) — (2,513 ) Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations — — 1,773 — 1,773 Accrual of contingent liabilities — — 4,352 — 4,352 Bargain purchase gain (30,350 ) — — (30,350 ) — Share-based compensation — (2,642 ) — (2,642 ) — Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 25,684 $ 33,296 $ 6,017 58,980 $ 1,234

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.60 $ (0.02 ) Tax rate adjustment (0.07 ) — (0.01 ) (0.07 ) — Non-controlling interest settlement — — 0.01 — 0.01 Power credit — — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations — — 0.01 — 0.01 Accrual of contingent liabilities — — 0.03 — 0.03 Bargain purchase gain (0.18 ) — — (0.18 ) — Share-based compensation — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.05 $ 0.33 $ 0.02

Conference Call



Ferroglobe management will review the second quarter results of 2018 during a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

The dial-in number for participants in the United States is 877‑293‑5491 (conference ID 6293829). International callers should dial +1 914‑495‑8526 (conference ID 6293829). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5bqj5wmw

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intends", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predicts", "seek", "will" and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share and adjusted profit (loss) are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success.

Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Phillip Murnane: +44 (0) 203 129 2265

Chief Financial Officer

Email: phillip.murnane@ferroglobe.com

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Sales $ 582,977 $ 560,704 $ 425,810 $ 1,143,681 $ 821,847 Cost of sales (343,817 ) (320,678 ) (250,279 ) (664,495 ) (491,417 ) Other operating income 8,511 6,786 4,008 15,297 5,637 Staff costs (88,743 ) (82,423 ) (74,168 ) (171,166 ) (140,653 ) Other operating expense (75,384 ) (70,862 ) (65,009 ) (146,246 ) (125,133 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (30,309 ) (28,016 ) (26,401 ) (58,325 ) (53,623 ) Bargain purchase gain 44,633 — — 44,633 — Other gain (loss) 2,752 (37 ) (3,555 ) 2,715 (2,591 ) Operating profit 100,620 65,474 10,406 166,094 14,067 Net finance expense (14,412 ) (13,156 ) (14,547 ) (27,568 ) (27,517 ) Financial derivatives gain (loss) 2,832 (1,765 ) (4,071 ) 1,067 (4,071 ) Exchange differences (8,708 ) 729 7,263 (7,979 ) 7,243 Profit (loss) before tax 80,332 51,282 (949 ) 131,614 (10,278 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (14,302 ) (15,668 ) 1,949 (29,970 ) 3,163 Profit (loss) for the period 66,030 35,614 1,000 101,644 (7,115 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,408 1,066 1,859 2,474 3,420 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 67,438 $ 36,680 $ 2,859 $ 104,118 $ (3,695 ) EBITDA $ 130,929 $ 93,490 $ 36,807 $ 224,419 $ 67,690 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,296 $ 89,604 $ 43,870 $ 175,900 $ 74,753 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 171,987 171,977 171,947 171,982 171,947 Diluted 172,127 172,215 172,047 172,144 171,947 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.61 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.60 $ (0.02 )





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, March 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 203,717 $ 204,537 $ 205,287 Other intangible assets 57,897 61,774 58,658 Property, plant and equipment 947,229 980,101 917,974 Non-current financial assets 116,974 147,744 89,315 Deferred tax assets 3,972 6,581 5,273 Non-current receivables from related parties 2,332 2,464 2,400 Other non-current assets 18,887 32,125 30,059 Total non-current assets 1,351,008 1,435,326 1,308,966 Current assets Inventories 532,574 493,108 361,231 Trade and other receivables 151,062 142,641 111,463 Current receivables from related parties 5,550 8,841 4,572 Current income tax assets 10,405 6,524 17,158 Current financial assets 854 897 2,469 Other current assets 18,283 16,095 9,926 Cash and cash equivalents 155,984 197,669 184,472 Total current assets 874,712 865,775 691,291 Total assets $ 2,225,720 $ 2,301,101 $ 2,000,257 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 1,004,125 $ 979,504 $ 937,758 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 5,387 7,321 3,172 Provisions 78,767 82,957 82,397 Bank borrowings 108,143 71,242 - Obligations under finance leases 61,078 68,101 69,713 Debt instruments 340,564 341,036 339,332 Other financial liabilities 42,138 58,288 49,011 Other non-current liabilities 21,178 64,457 3,536 Deferred tax liabilities 64,689 64,733 65,142 Total non-current liabilities 721,944 758,135 612,303 Current liabilities Provisions 22,563 30,162 33,095 Bank borrowings 1,241 850 1,003 Obligations under finance leases 13,024 13,478 12,920 Debt instruments 10,936 2,735 10,938 Other financial liabilities 54,158 91,243 88,420 Payables to related parties 17,599 10,671 12,973 Trade and other payables 276,289 298,438 192,859 Current income tax liabilities 4,210 5,889 7,419 Other current liabilities 99,631 109,996 90,569 Total current liabilities 499,651 563,462 450,196 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,225,720 $ 2,301,101 $ 2,000,257