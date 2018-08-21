Ferroglobe Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2018

Log in
08/21/2018 | 10:28pm CEST

Sales of $583 Million; Net Profit of $66 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $86 Million

  • Sales of $583.0 million, an increase of 4.0% from $560.7 million in Q1 2018
  • Net profit of $66.0 million, or $0.39 on a fully diluted per share basis, a 85.4% increase from a net profit of $35.6 million, or  $0.21 per share, in the prior quarter. Adjusted net profit of $25.7 million, or $0.14 on a fully diluted per share basis, a 22.9% decrease compared to adjusted net profit of $33.3 million, or $0.19 on a fully diluted per share basis, in the prior quarter
  • Reported EBITDA of $130.9 million, an increase of 40.0% compared to reported EBITDA of $93.5 million in Q1 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $86.3 million, a decrease of 3.7% compared to $89.6 million adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2018.

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon-and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, today announced results for the second quarter of 2018.

In Q2 2018, Ferroglobe posted a net profit of $66.0 million, or $0.39 per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2018 net profit was $25.7 million, or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q2 2018 reported EBITDA was $130.9 million, up from $93.5 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q2 2018 EBITDA was $86.3 million, down 3.7% from Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $89.6 million. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8% for Q2 2018, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% for Q1 2018. Year-to-date (H1 2018) adjusted EBITDA was $175.9 million, up 135% from the same period in 2017.

The differences between reported and adjusted figures derive from the bargain purchase gain that has been recorded as a result of the Company’s acquisition of manganese alloys plants at Mo I Rana, Norway and Dunkirk, France.

During the second quarter, cash flow used for operations was $4.6 million, with working capital increasing by $70.0 million during the period. As a consequence, net debt was $475.3 million as of June 30, 2018, up from $449.3 million as of March 31, 2018.

Sales in Q2 2018 totaled $583.0 million, up 4.0% from $560.7 million in Q1 2018. During Q2 2018, the average selling prices for:

  • Silicon metal increased by 0.4% to $2,773/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $2,762/MT in Q1 2018;
  • Silicon-based alloys decreased by 2.4% to $1,908/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $1,956/MT in Q1 2018; and
  • Manganese-based alloys decreased by 5.2% to $1,304/MT in Q2 2018, as compared to $1,375/MT in Q1 2018.

While sales volumes of:

  • Silicon metal experienced a 6.2% decrease quarter-over-quarter,
  • Silicon-based alloys experienced a 2.5% increase quarter-over-quarter, and
  • Manganese-based alloys experienced a 51.0% increase quarter-over-quarter.
                
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
Shipments in metric tons:               
Silicon Metal  85,913  91,615  82,881  177,528  158,634
Silicon-based Alloys  78,214  76,328  70,913  154,542  146,299
Manganese-based Alloys  107,457  71,176  64,403  178,633  128,103
Total shipments*  271,584  239,119  218,197  510,703  433,036
                
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
Average selling price ($/MT):               
Silicon Metal $2,773 $2,762 $2,210 $2,767 $2,148
Silicon-based Alloys $1,908 $1,956 $1,586 $1,932 $1,528
Manganese-based Alloys $1,304 $1,375 $1,308 $1,332 $1,303
Total* $1,943 $2,092 $1,741 $2,013 $1,688
                
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
Average selling price ($/lb.):               
Silicon Metal $1.26 $1.25 $1.00 $1.26 $0.97
Silicon-based Alloys $0.87 $0.89 $0.72 $0.88 $0.69
Manganese-based Alloys $0.59 $0.62 $0.59 $0.60 $0.59
Total* $0.88 $0.95 $0.79 $0.91 $0.77

* Excludes by-products and other

“This was a solid quarter for Ferroglobe, culminating a first half of the year which confirms the improved fundamentals of our business and validates the positive momentum in the markets we are serving,” said Pedro Larrea, CEO of Ferroglobe. “In the year to date we have significantly increased volumes and selling prices and our EBITDA has more than doubled compared with the same period last year. The steel industries in North America and Europe - the main end markets for most of our alloys - are experiencing strong demand and high capacity utilizations in the wake of recent trade protection measures. Prices  of our products have remained broadly stable overall, and current supply/demand dynamics in our industry should support continued healthy pricing.”

Cash flow generation impacted by acquisition related working capital

During the second quarter, cash flows used for operations was $4.6 million, the main driver being a working capital increase of $70.0 million during Q2 2018. Approximately half of that increase is from the recently acquired manganese-alloy plants that have built their operating working capital, with a further increase from seasonally high raw materials and finished products inventories in the rest of our operations.

Ferroglobe’s net debt was $475.3 million as of June 30, 2018, up from $449.3 million as of March 31, 2018. The increase in net debt is mainly due to the $70 million working capital increase noted above. Excluding the acquisition impact of the manganese-alloy plants, net debt has decreased by $1.6 million as compared with December 31, 2017. 

“We continue to be focused on cash generation and deleveraging the balance sheet,” said Phillip Murnane, Ferroglobe’s CFO. “Although the first half of the year has required meaningful cash investment in working capital for the new manganese assets, we have a rigorous cash generation initiative in place that will provide significant cash flow release in the second half of the year.”

The Company has declared an interim dividend

Ferroglobe’s Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of $0.06 per share, further reflecting its confidence in the underlying strength of Ferroglobe’s business and long-term outlook.  The dividend will have a record date of September 5, 2018 and a payment date of September 20, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA:

                
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 67,438  $ 36,680  $ 2,859  $ 104,118  $ (3,695)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest  (1,408)  (1,066)  (1,859)  (2,474)  (3,420)
Income tax expense (benefit)  14,302   15,668   (1,949)  29,970   (3,163)
Net finance expense  14,412   13,156   14,547   27,568   27,517 
Financial derivatives (gain) loss  (2,832)  1,765   4,071   (1,067)  4,071 
Exchange differences  8,708   (729)  (7,263)  7,979   (7,243)
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs  30,309   28,016   26,401   58,325   53,623 
EBITDA   130,929    93,490    36,807    224,419    67,690 
Non-controlling interest settlement        1,751      1,751 
Power credit        (3,696)     (3,696)
Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations        2,608      2,608 
Accrual of contingent liabilities        6,400      6,400 
Bargain purchase gain  (44,633)        (44,633)   
Share-based compensation     (3,886)     (3,886)   
Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,296  $ 89,604  $ 43,870  $ 175,900  $ 74,753 
                     

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe:

                
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 67,438  $ 36,680  $ 2,859    104,118  $ (3,695)
Tax rate adjustment  (11,404)  (742)  (1,645)  (12,146)  126 
Non-controlling interest settlement        1,191      1,191 
Power credit        (2,513)     (2,513)
Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations        1,773      1,773 
Accrual of contingent liabilities        4,352      4,352 
Bargain purchase gain  (30,350)        (30,350)   
Share-based compensation     (2,642)     (2,642)   
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 25,684  $ 33,296  $ 6,017    58,980  $ 1,234 
                     

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

                
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.39  $ 0.21  $ 0.02  $ 0.60  $ (0.02)
Tax rate adjustment  (0.07)     (0.01)  (0.07)   
Non-controlling interest settlement        0.01      0.01 
Power credit        (0.01)     (0.01)
Long lived asset charge due to reclassification of discontinued operations to continuing operations        0.01      0.01 
Accrual of contingent liabilities        0.03      0.03 
Bargain purchase gain  (0.18)        (0.18)   
Share-based compensation     (0.02)     (0.02)   
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.14  $ 0.19  $ 0.05  $ 0.33  $ 0.02 
                     

Conference Call

Ferroglobe management will review the second quarter results of 2018 during a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

The dial-in number for participants in the United States is 877‑293‑5491 (conference ID 6293829). International callers should dial +1 914‑495‑8526 (conference ID 6293829). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5bqj5wmw 

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intends", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predicts", "seek", "will" and  words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share and adjusted profit (loss) are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success.

Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Phillip Murnane: +44 (0) 203 129 2265
Chief Financial Officer
Email: phillip.murnane@ferroglobe.com

 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
                
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
Sales $ 582,977  $ 560,704  $ 425,810  $ 1,143,681  $ 821,847 
Cost of sales   (343,817)   (320,678)   (250,279)   (664,495)   (491,417)
Other operating income   8,511    6,786    4,008    15,297    5,637 
Staff costs   (88,743)   (82,423)   (74,168)   (171,166)   (140,653)
Other operating expense   (75,384)   (70,862)   (65,009)   (146,246)   (125,133)
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs   (30,309)   (28,016)   (26,401)   (58,325)   (53,623)
Bargain purchase gain   44,633    —    —    44,633    — 
Other gain (loss)   2,752    (37)   (3,555)   2,715    (2,591)
Operating profit   100,620    65,474    10,406    166,094    14,067 
Net finance expense   (14,412)   (13,156)   (14,547)   (27,568)   (27,517)
Financial derivatives gain (loss)   2,832    (1,765)   (4,071)   1,067    (4,071)
Exchange differences   (8,708)   729    7,263    (7,979)   7,243 
Profit (loss) before tax   80,332    51,282    (949)   131,614    (10,278)
Income tax (expense) benefit   (14,302)   (15,668)   1,949    (29,970)   3,163 
Profit (loss) for the period   66,030    35,614    1,000    101,644    (7,115)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest   1,408    1,066    1,859    2,474    3,420 
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 67,438  $ 36,680  $ 2,859  $ 104,118  $ (3,695)
                
                
EBITDA $ 130,929  $ 93,490  $ 36,807  $ 224,419  $ 67,690 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,296  $ 89,604  $ 43,870  $ 175,900  $ 74,753 
                
Weighted average shares outstanding               
Basic   171,987    171,977    171,947    171,982    171,947 
Diluted   172,127    172,215    172,047    172,144    171,947 
                
Profit (loss) per ordinary share               
Basic $ 0.39  $ 0.21  $ 0.02  $ 0.61  $ (0.02)
Diluted $ 0.39  $ 0.21  $ 0.02  $ 0.60  $ (0.02)


  
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 
           
  June 30, March 30, December 31, 
  2018 2018 2017 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets          
Goodwill $203,717 $204,537 $205,287 
Other intangible assets  57,897  61,774  58,658 
Property, plant and equipment  947,229  980,101  917,974 
Non-current financial assets  116,974  147,744  89,315 
Deferred tax assets  3,972  6,581  5,273 
Non-current receivables from related parties  2,332  2,464  2,400 
Other non-current assets  18,887  32,125  30,059 
Total non-current assets    1,351,008     1,435,326     1,308,966  
Current assets          
Inventories  532,574  493,108  361,231 
Trade and other receivables  151,062  142,641  111,463 
Current receivables from related parties  5,550  8,841  4,572 
Current income tax assets  10,405  6,524  17,158 
Current financial assets  854  897  2,469 
Other current assets  18,283  16,095  9,926 
Cash and cash equivalents  155,984  197,669  184,472 
Total current assets    874,712     865,775     691,291  
Total assets $  2,225,720  $  2,301,101  $  2,000,257  
           
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
Equity $  1,004,125  $  979,504  $  937,758  
Non-current liabilities          
Deferred income  5,387  7,321  3,172 
Provisions  78,767  82,957  82,397 
Bank borrowings  108,143  71,242  - 
Obligations under finance leases  61,078  68,101  69,713 
Debt instruments  340,564  341,036  339,332 
Other financial liabilities  42,138  58,288  49,011 
Other non-current liabilities  21,178  64,457  3,536 
Deferred tax liabilities  64,689  64,733  65,142 
Total non-current liabilities    721,944     758,135     612,303  
Current liabilities          
Provisions  22,563  30,162  33,095 
Bank borrowings  1,241  850  1,003 
Obligations under finance leases  13,024  13,478  12,920 
Debt instruments  10,936  2,735  10,938 
Other financial liabilities  54,158  91,243  88,420 
Payables to related parties  17,599  10,671  12,973 
Trade and other payables  276,289  298,438  192,859 
Current income tax liabilities  4,210  5,889  7,419 
Other current liabilities  99,631  109,996  90,569 
Total current liabilities    499,651     563,462     450,196  
Total equity and liabilities $  2,225,720  $  2,301,101  $  2,000,257  
           

 

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 
                 
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Profit (loss) for the period $  66,030   $  35,614   $  1,000   $  101,644   $  (7,115) 
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss)
to net cash (used) provided by operating activities:		                
Income tax expense (benefit)    14,302     15,668     (1,949)    29,970     (3,163) 
Depreciation and amortization charges,
operating allowances and write-downs		    30,309     28,016     26,401     58,325     53,623  
Net finance expense    14,412     13,156     14,547     27,568     27,517  
Financial derivatives (gain) loss    (2,832)    1,765     4,071     (1,067)    4,071  
Exchange differences    8,708     (729)    (7,263)    7,979     (7,243) 
Bargain purchase gain    (44,633)    —     —     (44,633)    —  
Share-based compensation    33     699     —     732     —  
Other adjustments    (2,752)    37     3,556     (2,715)    2,592  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                
(Increase) decrease in inventories    (59,050)    (107,481)    (11,943)    (166,531)    (4,835) 
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables    (19,257)    (513)    9,456     (19,770)    13,221  
Increase in trade payables    476     70,375     (8,943)    70,851     9,213  
Other    6,817     (49,770)    (506)    (42,953)    (35,051) 
Income taxes paid    (14,186)    (9,982)    (3,919)    (24,168)    (6,216) 
Interest paid    (2,957)    (17,301)    (4,378)    (20,258)    (14,107) 
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities    (4,580)    (20,446)    20,130      (25,026)    32,507   
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Payments due to investments:                
Other intangible assets    (2,221)    (703)    —     (2,924)    (410) 
Property, plant and equipment    (29,778)    (22,531)    (14,319)    (52,309)    (26,681) 
Other    (8)    —     —     (8)    (14) 
Disposals:                
Other non-current assets    12,734               12,734       
Other    1,904     4,010          5,914       
Acquisition of subsidiary    —     (20,379)    —     (20,379)    —  
Interest and finance income received    2,273     79     211     2,352     564  
Net cash used by investing activities    (15,096)    (39,524)    (14,108)    (54,620)    (26,541) 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Dividends paid    (10,321)    —     —     (10,321)    —  
Payment for debt issuance costs    —     (4,476)    (3,078)    (4,476)    (13,555) 
Repayment of other financial liabilities    (33,096)    —     —     (33,096)    —  
Proceeds from debt issuance    —     —     —     —     350,000  
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:                
Borrowings    37,668     182,364     30     220,032     31,455  
Payments    —     (106,514)    (15,300)    (106,514)    (387,680) 
Proceeds from stock option exercises    240     —     —     240     —  
Other amounts paid due to financing activities    (4,648)    (2,987)    (10,694)    (7,635)    (17,905) 
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities    (10,157)    68,387      (29,042)    58,230      (37,685) 
Total net cash flows for the period    (29,833)    8,417      (23,020)    (21,416)    (31,719) 
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents    197,669     184,472     193,031     184,472     196,982  
Exchange differences on cash and
cash equivalents in foreign currencies		    (11,852)    4,780     13,550     (7,072)    18,298  
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $  155,984   $  197,669   $  183,561   $  155,984   $  183,561   
                 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
