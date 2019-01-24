Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ferroglobe PLC    GSM   GB00BYW6GV68

FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC – GSM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:42pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) from August 21, 2018 through November 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ferroglobe investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ferroglobe class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1494.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an excess supply of Ferroglobe’s products; (2) demand for Ferroglobe’s products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of Ferroglobe’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Ferroglobe’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1494.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERROGLOBE PLC
05:44pFERROGLOBE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exce..
PR
05:42pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fe..
BU
01/23LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
01/23FERROGLOBE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exce..
BU
01/23Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ferroglobe P..
PR
01/22FERROGLOBE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files a Securities Class Action on Beha..
BU
2018Ferroglobe Announces Sale of Non-core Assets and Standard & Poor's Assigns Fe..
GL
2018GRUPO VILLAR MIR : ("GVM") Has Entered Into a Comprehensive Refinancing Led and ..
PR
2018Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Investor Call for Novemb..
GL
2018FERROGLOBE PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 156 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 95,3 M
Debt 2018 445 M
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 3,71
P/E ratio 2019 24,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 354 M
Chart FERROGLOBE PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferroglobe PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROGLOBE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Larrea Paguaga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco Javier López Madrid Executive Chairman
Phillip Murnane Chief Financial Officer
Greger Hamilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Javier Monzón de Cáceres Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROGLOBE PLC29.56%354
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%32 041
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP1.40%24 119
CHINA MOLYBDENUM3.46%11 587
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.65%8 198
BOLIDEN12.02%6 524
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.