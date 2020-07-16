Log in
FERROVIAL    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL

(FER)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferrovial : ACI Europe launches its plan to reactivate the aviation industry

07/16/2020 | 09:41am EDT

ACI Europe(Airport Council International)launched in April its'Off The Ground'' Recovery Plan for the airport industry with theaim ofworkingtowardsa safeand smoothrestart of operations, as well as restoring air connectivityand regaining passenger confidenceafter COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

ACI has worked closely with the European Commission, EASA, IATA, A4E, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and its airport members to ensure a smooth start for the aviation industry recovery.

The Plan has beenstructured aroundthe sevenkey business areas considered most critical for the aviation industry during this crisis and post-crisis periodsuch as sustainability, safety, human resources or Communication, among others.

For more information about the 'Off The Ground' Recovery Plan, visit ACI'sCOVID-19hub.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 13:40:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 486 M 6 259 M 6 259 M
Net income 2020 -36,9 M -42,1 M -42,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 677 M 4 195 M 4 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 -502x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 17 123 M 19 551 M 19 536 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 82 693
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart FERROVIAL
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 26,43 €
Last Close Price 23,47 €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Federico Flórez Gutiérrez Chief Information & Innovation Officer
María del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL-12.98%19 551
VINCI SA-15.29%54 354
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.01%31 043
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.56%18 685
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.79%17 043
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-9.86%16 857
