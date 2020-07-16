Ferrovial : ACI Europe launches its plan to reactivate the aviation industry

ACI Europe(Airport Council International)launched in April its'Off The Ground'' Recovery Plan for the airport industry with theaim ofworkingtowardsa safeand smoothrestart of operations, as well as restoring air connectivityand regaining passenger confidenceafter COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

ACI has worked closely with the European Commission, EASA, IATA, A4E, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and its airport members to ensure a smooth start for the aviation industry recovery.

The Plan has beenstructured aroundthe sevenkey business areas considered most critical for the aviation industry during this crisis and post-crisis periodsuch as sustainability, safety, human resources or Communication, among others.

For more information about the 'Off The Ground' Recovery Plan, visit ACI'sCOVID-19hub.